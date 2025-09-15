Matches (12)
Zimbabwe vs Namibia, 1st T20I at Bulawayo, ZIM vs NAM, Sep 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I, Bulawayo, September 15, 2025, Namibia tour of Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
Namibia FlagNamibia
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:41
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3457
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-11.00, Interval 11.00-11.20, Second Session 11.20-12.50
Match days15 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
