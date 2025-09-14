Matches (11)
Warriors vs Royals, 5th Match at Providence, WCPL, Sep 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match, Providence, September 14, 2025, Women's Caribbean Premier League
Guyana Amazon Warriors Women FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors Women
Barbados Royals Women FlagBarbados Royals Women
Today
6:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Barbados Royals WomenBarbados Royals Women
220041.788
2
Guyana Amazon Warriors WomenGuyana Amazon Warriors Women
321040.130
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SR Taylor
8 M • 196 Runs • 28 Avg • 108.88 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 111 Runs • 15.86 Avg • 89.51 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
6 M • 172 Runs • 34.4 Avg • 96.08 SR
Q Joseph
8 M • 169 Runs • 24.14 Avg • 103.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
K Ramharack
9 M • 9 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 22.66 SR
A Munisar
4 M • 5 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 15.6 SR
AA Alleyne
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 15.81 SR
AMCJK Athapaththu
5 M • 7 Wkts • 4.6 Econ • 12.85 SR
GAW-W
Shemaine Campbelle 
Middle order Batter
Britney Cooper 
Middle order Batter
Cherry-Ann Fraser 
Allrounder
Realeanna Grimmond 
Allrounder
Laura Harris 
Top order Batter
Amy Hunter 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nyia Latchman 
Bowler
Plaffiana Millington 
-
Ashmini Munisar 
Allrounder
Chedean Nation 
Middle order Batter
Molly Penfold 
Bowler
Karishma Ramharack 
Bowler
Kaysia Schultz 
Bowler
Stafanie Taylor 
Allrounder
Dane van Niekerk 
Allrounder
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2025
Match days14 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
West Indies
Carl Tuckett
West Indies
Chris Wright
TV Umpire
West Indies
Zahid Bassarath
Reserve Umpire
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
Match Referee
West Indies
Denavon Hayles
Language
English
