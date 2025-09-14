Matches (11)
Warriors vs Royals, 5th Match at Providence, WCPL, Sep 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Providence, September 14, 2025, Women's Caribbean Premier League
Match centre Ground time: 00:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GAW-W8 M • 196 Runs • 28 Avg • 108.88 SR
GAW-W10 M • 111 Runs • 15.86 Avg • 89.51 SR
BAR-W6 M • 172 Runs • 34.4 Avg • 96.08 SR
BAR-W8 M • 169 Runs • 24.14 Avg • 103.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GAW-W9 M • 9 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 22.66 SR
GAW-W4 M • 5 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 15.6 SR
BAR-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 15.81 SR
BAR-W5 M • 7 Wkts • 4.6 Econ • 12.85 SR
Squad
GAW-W
BAR-W
Player
Role
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|14 September 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Women's Caribbean Premier League News
Back on the field after 11 months, Shreyanka Patil is ready to 'just roar' again
After nearly a year of struggling with injury, offspinner Shreyanka Patil is "grateful to be back" after returning to competitive cricket in the WCPL
Hayley Matthews ruled out of WCPL 2025
Chinelle Henry will lead the team in the injured allrounder's absence
Guyana Amazon Warriors sign Dane van Niekerk, Molly Penfold and Amy Hunter
They replace Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Madeline Penna in a last-minute change
Uncapped, not unnoticed: How Salonee Dangore went from track and field to the CPL
She doesn't have an India cap, and she is yet to play in the WPL, but she's signed for Trinbago Knight Riders. This is her improbable journey