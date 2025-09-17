Henry on Royals' star Athapaththu: 'Whenever you call on her, she is ready to do her all for the team'

The Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) is in its fourth season, with the final lined up on Wednesday morning in Providence, and we will have the familiar sight of Barbados Royals in the middle, gunning for their third successive title. It's a competition with just three teams, but Royals have been the dominant power, making all four finals, so "there was a lot riding on it," when the WCPL began and Royals had to cope with the loss of regular captain Hayley Matthews . A shoulder injury left her on the sidelines and Chinelle Henry in the hot seat.

"When she [Matthews] called me and asked me to be captain [because] she wasn't going to be available , it was quite like, 'yeah, just give me a moment to think about that'," Henry said before taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors , the only team not to have won the title. Trinbago Knight Riders were the inaugural champions in 2022.

"But I guess when [Matthews] asked, she was like, 'you probably could be that person, because you have been around the team all the seasons before, as a senior player in the squad', [despite] all the overseas players that we've had and even the captain in her own right in Chamari Athapaththu , who's been brilliant helping me in the field in terms of decision-making and stuff like that.

"Hayley is a big character, both on and off the field, and she has done a lot for us as a franchise. I think the girls have really stepped up. We're in our fourth final, so that's really something to talk about.

"So far, the way we have been in the group games, there's still a few areas to tighten up, but I think we are ready to compete in that final."

"We go into Wednesday's game with everything that we have and the girls are ready to fight. We've been in the finals and we know what it feels like to win finals, and we want to make it another one for us, so we go into the final with no complacency" Chinelle Henry

Royals have made the final winning all their four games this year, including the two against their opponents in the final, giving them a clear upper hand in the title fight.

"Over the years, we have had a majority of the same girls playing on the team, so when it comes to culture, we already know what that's like in terms of the players that we already have and the overseas players that we try to get into the squad," Henry said. "Once they come in and get a feel of what the girls are about, everybody just fits right in and that's what's been the core thing for us this season.

"Yes, Hayley's not here, but how we play, how we come together as a group... she was here a few days ago, she had a few words for us, she will talk to me to say what she thinks, give a bit of advice, but it's never anything to question my ability to lead the team. And that's where she is really that person that trusts and believes in players and believes that players can step up when they need to. And, having done that, leading the Royals this season, it was just stepping into that spotlight and still playing my game."

The big star for Royals has been Athapaththu, who is 15 runs clear at the top of the run-scorers' list with 169 runs in four innings, to go with seven wickets (second only to Amazon Warriors' Laura Harris who has eight). Henry and Qiana Joseph have done their bit with the bat, but it has, at times, been a one-woman show.

Chinelle Henry has played her part with the bat in Royals' winning streak • CPL T20/Getty Images

"We have a lot of big characters in this group, and she is very passionate, and she loves what she does," Henry said of Athapaththu. "To be the opener for this team and constantly coming up with runs for us and in the middle, when we are bowling, you can call on her and be like, we need to break a partnership or something, which happens, you know.

"She is that person, you know, whenever you call on her, she puts up her hand and is ready to perform and is ready to do her all for the team. With somebody like her, a lot of us, a lot of the younger ones that we have, we really look to her in terms of advice, how she plays, how she thinks when she goes out, and she keeps it simple."

Going by the form Royals have shown in the earlier games this season, they are runaway favourites for the final.