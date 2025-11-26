SL consider moving on from Asalanka as T20I captain

Sri Lanka may sack T20 captain Charith Asalanka two months out from a home World Cup. Chief selector Upul Tharanga insisted no decision over the captaincy had yet been made, but did confirm that the selectors were mulling changes.

According to Tharanga, Asalanka's poor form in T20Is has prompted this re-evaluation. That Asalanka was sent home ahead of the ongoing tri-series in Pakistan was only due to illness, or so at least team management has claimed. In any case, it is possible he has captained his last T20 match for Sri Lanka.

"We have to weigh our best options after this series," said Tharanga, when asked whether the selectors were considering a change in captaincy. "With a World Cup so close we can't make a lot of big changes. The selectors, after talking to the coach, will have to make a decision on what's best for the team."

Tharanga indicated that the selectors had been mulling a change to the leadership even before the ongoing tour of Pakistan, which is why they had appointed Dasun Shanaka - who has captained Sri Lanka before - vice-captain for the tour. "That was to give us another option," Tharanga said.

Still, no firm decision has been made, he said.

"Still Charith is our captain. It's because of an illness to Charith that we appointed Dasun as our stand-in captain. Charith is still the captain in our plans. We haven't made a decision to change that. We've planned all along for Charith to captain this World Cup. We'll see what happens. We haven't made a decision about that yet.

"Charith hasn't been among the runs in T20s, and because of an illness he was forced to return home, unfortunately."

Asalanka had never quite established himself as a reliable T20I batter, with a strike rate of 126 across 68 innings. He's been modest in 2025 too, having scored only 156 runs in 12 innings this year, with a strike rate of 122. Sri Lanka have won 11 and lost 14 matches under Asalanka's captaincy.

Still, his return from Pakistan ahead of the tri-series serious prompted speculation in local media. One theory suggested Asalanka had been among the players who opposed remaining in Pakistan following a suicide bombing in Islamabad, and that his being sent home was punishment for voicing opinions that ran counter to board wishes. As the tri-series runs for two weeks, teams would generally keep a player in the squad until they make a recovery, especially if that player is captain.

Tharanga said it was illness that forced the selectors' hand.

"He had a viral fever, and he had body aches," Tharanga said of Asalanka. "The physio told us that it's hard for him to predict when Charith would get better, and that's why we had to make that decision.

"We've also had a problem in the middle order, and we've not been consistent there. If he couldn't play, we needed to have someone else there. That's why we brought Charith to Sri Lanka."

Tharanga envisioned Asalanka playing a role in Sri Lanka's World Cup campaign with the bat.