SSC ground in Sri Lanka to get floodlights for men's T20 World Cup

SSC's first match that will require lights will be the T20 World Cup Group B game between Oman and Zimbabwe, scheduled to start at 3pm local time on February 9. It is one of five matches the SSC is due to host at this World Cup. The first of those - between Netherlands and Pakistan on February 7 - will begin at 11am local time whereas the third fixture - between Pakistan and USA on February 10 - is the only match there to start at 7pm local time. Khettarama is set to host at least eight matches, and possibly the first semi-final and the final if Pakistan make it that far. Pallekele, the only Sri Lanka World Cup venue not in Colombo, will host seven games.