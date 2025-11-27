Rodrigues to miss rest of WBBL for Brisbane Heat
She will remain in India and will support Mandhana whose wedding was postponed due to her father's health issues
India batter Jemimah Rodrigues will miss the rest of the WBBL season, with her club Brisbane Heat agreeing to her request to remain in India.
Rodrigues had returned home after playing three games for Heat, the last of which was against Hobart Hurricanes on November 15, as part of a pre-arranged commitment. She was set to be part of her India team-mate and close friend Smriti Mandhana's wedding last weekend. But the event was postponed at the last minute because of a health issue with Mandhana's father. Rodrigues will stay back in India to support Mandhana.
"It has obviously been a challenging time for Jemi, so while it is unfortunate that she will take no further part in the WBBL, we were more than willing to agree to her request to remain in India,'' Heat CEO Terry Svenson said."The Heat club obviously wish her and Smriti Mandhana's family all the best for the future.
"Jemi told us she was disappointed not to be coming back and has passed on her appreciation to the club and the Heat fans for being so understanding of the circumstances. She has been in touch with the players and wished them all the best for the rest of their games."
Rodrigues, 25, scored 37 runs at an average of 12.33 and a strike rate of 102.77 in the three WBBL matches, after helping India Women clinch their maiden ODI World Cup title earlier this month.
Heat, though, will be bolstered by the return of allrounder Grace Harris for the match against Sydney Sixers on November 28. Harris will replace seamer Lily Bassingthwaighte after she missed the last fixture as part of her workload management plan.
Heat are searching for their first win this season, having lost all their six matches so far.