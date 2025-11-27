Matches (31)
IND vs SA (1)
WBBL (2)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
SMAT (19)
Abu Dhabi T10 (5)
Sheffield Shield (3)

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 6th Match at Rawalpindi, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series, Nov 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match (N), Rawalpindi, November 27, 2025, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series
Pakistan FlagPakistan
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
1:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
PakistanPakistan
330062.016
3
Sri LankaSri Lanka
31202-1.324
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sahibzada Farhan
10 M • 373 Runs • 41.44 Avg • 141.82 SR
Saim Ayub
10 M • 200 Runs • 22.22 Avg • 126.58 SR
P Nissanka
10 M • 409 Runs • 45.44 Avg • 152.04 SR
MDKJ Perera
10 M • 221 Runs • 27.63 Avg • 142.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Mohammad Nawaz (3)
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6 Econ • 13.5 SR
Shaheen Shah Afridi
7 M • 12 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 13.91 SR
PW Hasaranga
9 M • 13 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 16.61 SR
PVD Chameera
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.05 Econ • 19.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK
SL
Player
Role
Salman Agha (c)
Allrounder
Abdul Samad 
Top order Batter
Abrar Ahmed 
Bowler
Babar Azam 
Batter
Faheem Ashraf 
Bowling Allrounder
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Mohammad Nawaz 
Allrounder
Mohammad Wasim 
Bowler
Naseem Shah 
Bowler
Sahibzada Farhan 
Middle order Batter
Saim Ayub 
Top order Batter
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Bowler
Usman Khan 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Usman Tariq 
Bowler
Match details
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Series
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series
Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan
Season2025/26
Match numberT20I no. 3591
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days27 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series News

Nissanka's 98* keeps Sri Lanka's hopes of making tri-series final alive

Two wickets each for Hasaranga and Theekshana restricted Zimbabwe to 146, before SL blazed to the target

Nissanka's 98* keeps Sri Lanka's hopes of making tri-series final alive

Who is Usman Tariq, Pakistan's latest mystery spinner and hat-trick hero?

It's been barely a month since the 27-year old made his international debut, but he has been around the T20 circuit for a while

Who is Usman Tariq, Pakistan's latest mystery spinner and hat-trick hero?

Babar 74, Tariq hat-trick take Pakistan into final

Zimbabwe's top-heavy batting line-up never looked in contention in a chase of 196

Babar 74, Tariq hat-trick take Pakistan into final

Farhan 80* and Nawaz three-for keep Pakistan unbeaten

Pakistan romped to a modest target of 129 on a pitch that was tough to bat on

Farhan 80* and Nawaz three-for keep Pakistan unbeaten

Bennett, Raza and Evans star in Zimbabwe's win over Sri Lanka

Bennett and Raza added 61 off 44, while Evans' three-for meant Sri Lanka were bowled out for 95

Bennett, Raza and Evans star in Zimbabwe's win over Sri Lanka
