Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 6th Match at Rawalpindi, Pakistan T20I Tri-Series, Nov 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Pakistan
W
W
W
W
W
Sri Lanka
L
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 373 Runs • 41.44 Avg • 141.82 SR
PAK10 M • 200 Runs • 22.22 Avg • 126.58 SR
10 M • 409 Runs • 45.44 Avg • 152.04 SR
10 M • 221 Runs • 27.63 Avg • 142.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK8 M • 12 Wkts • 6 Econ • 13.5 SR
7 M • 12 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 13.91 SR
9 M • 13 Wkts • 6.64 Econ • 16.61 SR
10 M • 12 Wkts • 8.05 Econ • 19.5 SR
Squad
PAK
SL
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|T20I no. 3591
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|27 November 2025 - night (20-over match)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series News
Nissanka's 98* keeps Sri Lanka's hopes of making tri-series final alive
Two wickets each for Hasaranga and Theekshana restricted Zimbabwe to 146, before SL blazed to the target
Who is Usman Tariq, Pakistan's latest mystery spinner and hat-trick hero?
It's been barely a month since the 27-year old made his international debut, but he has been around the T20 circuit for a while
Babar 74, Tariq hat-trick take Pakistan into final
Zimbabwe's top-heavy batting line-up never looked in contention in a chase of 196
Farhan 80* and Nawaz three-for keep Pakistan unbeaten
Pakistan romped to a modest target of 129 on a pitch that was tough to bat on