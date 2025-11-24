Williamson returns for West Indies Tests, Jamieson held back

Kane Williamson has been included in New Zealand's squad for the first Test against West Indies in Christchurch and pace bowler Blair Tickner handed a recall for the first time since 2023 with Kyle Jamieson held back as he continues a carefully controlled return to red-ball cricket

Fellow seamers Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes , who took nine wickets on debut against Zimbabwe, are also part of the 14-player squad, but Jamieson wasn't considered for the start of the series as a cautious approach is maintained in increasing his workloads after a back injury.

Williamson, who is among the group of players to hold a casual contract, missed New Zealand's most recent Test series in Zimbabwe earlier this year to play the Hundred. Having announced his T20I retirement, he played the first two ODIs against England before picking up a groin injury.

"Kane's ability on the field speaks for itself and it will be great to have his skills as well as his leadership back in the Test group," head coach Rob Walter said. "He's had a bit of time off to get himself ready for red-ball cricket, and I know he's looking forward to playing for Northern Districts in the second round of the Plunket Shield in the lead-up to the first Test."

Tickner, meanwhile, played the most recent of his three Tests against Sri Lanka in early 2023. On his return to the ODI side against England he claimed eight wickets in two matches.

"Both Jacob and Blair have been around a while and know what it takes to perform at the highest level," Walter said. "They've impressed in their white-ball opportunities so far this summer and we back them to do so in the Test arena if called upon.

"Zak couldn't have performed much better in his first Test against Zimbabwe. That, along with his recent form across the white-ball tours, has rightfully earned him selection."

Matt Fisher (shin), Will O'Rourke (back) and Ben Sears (hamstring) were not considered for selection due to injury.

The West Indies series marks New Zealand's first matches of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle

New Zealand squad for 1st Test vs West Indies