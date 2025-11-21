Plunket Shield: Glenn Phillips impresses on return from injury

After Wellington were asked to follow-on, Phillips found turn with a new-ish ball and had opener Sam Mycock caught at short leg. He then had Nick Kelly nicking to slip, for 150, with the older ball and proceeded to dismiss No. 11 Liam Dudding, setting up a simple 96-run chase for Otago. He then crashed an unbeaten 28 off 20 balls to ice the chase.

After spending several months on the sidelines Phillips had an active week: he was retained by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2026 and impressed on his comeback from injury.

"Aryan has come in and he's been with us for a couple of years," Northern Districts captain Jeet Raval told ESPNcricinfo in the lead-up to the red-ball season. "He's an easy-going character and doesn't get fazed by the occasion and I think he's quite comfortable in his own skin. He's worked hard to get to this level and we've seen how he operates on a daily basis. He belongs to this level and I have no doubts he will go on to achieve bigger and better things."