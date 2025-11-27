WPL coaches explain why they didn't pick Healy

At the WPL 2026 auction , one of the biggest talking points was Australia's Alyssa Healy going unsold. She was the first name drawn from the eight-player marquee list to start the auction in Delhi but received no bids.

At that point, it was possible teams were holding off, prioritising other players and planning to revisit Healy later in the accelerated round. But when the re-run took place, no team listed her on their wishlist and, therefore, her name did not come up again.

After the auction, Anya Shrubsole, assistant coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Abhishek Nayar, head coach of UP Warriorz (UPW), explained why they did not bid for Healy. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Jonathan Batty said Healy was on their list, but squad "flexibility" took priority.

"Alyssa Healy going unsold was surprising for different reasons," Nayar said. "When you're allowed only four overseas players [in the XI], your options are limited, and many teams prefer allrounders in their set-up. It's a tough situation for someone of her stature."

Shrubsole said Healy did not fit RCB's combination. "We have a very strong top order, and Georgia Voll gives us some offspin as well," she said. "With Richa Ghosh [as a wicketkeeper-batter] in the top five, going for Healy didn't make sense for us."

Healy entered the auction at a base price of INR 50 lakh after being released by UPW, who had signed her for INR 70 lakh for the first two seasons. A foot injury kept her out of last season. She has 428 runs in 17 WPL games at an average of 26.75 and a strike rate of 130.48. She is currently playing for Sydney Sixers in the WBBL and recently scored consecutive ODI World Cup hundreds against India and Bangladesh.

While opening batters and potential captains were not in high demand, wicketkeepers surely were. Gujarat Giants (GG) had retained wicketkeeper Beth Mooney but also bought Yastika Bhatia (currently injured) for INR 50 lakh. DC bought South Africa's Lizelle Lee and Taniya Bhatia for a combined INR 60 lakh. UPW opted for an inexperienced Shipra Giri as their lone keeper for INR 10 lakh. Mumbai Indians (MI) had retained G Kamalini and RCB had retained Richa.

Other overseas players to go unsold included the England pair of Heather Knight and Alice Capsey, Australia's trio of Alana King, Amanda Jade-Wellington and Darcie Brown, and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu.