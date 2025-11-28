Matches (30)
IND vs SA
NZ vs WI
WBBL
Abu Dhabi T10
SMAT
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series
BAN vs IRE

Heat vs Sixers, 26th Match at Adelaide, WBBL, Nov 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match, Adelaide, November 28, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
Tomorrow
4:40 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Sydney Sixers WomenSydney Sixers Women
53206-0.533
8
Brisbane Heat WomenBrisbane Heat Women
60600-1.045
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 10:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GP Redmayne
9 M • 166 Runs • 20.75 Avg • 130.7 SR
CR Knott
10 M • 159 Runs • 15.9 Avg • 114.38 SR
SIR Dunkley
5 M • 165 Runs • 41.25 Avg • 124.06 SR
EA Perry
6 M • 156 Runs • 31.2 Avg • 115.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LK Hamilton
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.31 Econ • 15.53 SR
NM Hancock
9 M • 7 Wkts • 10.16 Econ • 21.42 SR
M Brown
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.71 Econ • 17.66 SR
A Gardner
6 M • 12 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 11.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BH-W
SS-W
Player
Role
Jess Jonassen (c)
Allrounder
Lily Bassingthwaighte 
Bowler
Bonnie Berry 
Bowler
Lucinda Bourke 
Opening Batter
Nadine de Klerk 
Allrounder
Sianna Ginger 
Allrounder
Lucy Hamilton 
Allrounder
Nicola Hancock 
Allrounder
Grace Harris 
Allrounder
Chinelle Henry 
Middle order Batter
Charli Knott 
Batting Allrounder
Annie O'Neil 
Middle order Batter
Grace Parsons 
Bowler
Georgia Redmayne 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Mikayla Wrigley 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2025/26
Match days28 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
