Heat vs Sixers, 40th Match at Brisbane, WBBL, Nov 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
40th Match (N), Brisbane, November 24, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Heat
L
W
W
W
W
Sixers
W
L
L
NR
T
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W9 M • 264 Runs • 33 Avg • 136.78 SR
BH-W7 M • 184 Runs • 30.67 Avg • 136.29 SR
SS-W9 M • 391 Runs • 55.86 Avg • 142.18 SR
SS-W9 M • 141 Runs • 20.14 Avg • 119.49 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BH-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 6.48 Econ • 16.9 SR
BH-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.06 Econ • 17.45 SR
SS-W9 M • 15 Wkts • 6.86 Econ • 13.93 SR
SS-W5 M • 13 Wkts • 6.89 Econ • 8.76 SR
Squad
BH-W
SS-W
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.05 start, First Session 19.05-20.35, Interval 20.35-20.55, Second Session 20.55-22.25
|Match days
|24 November 2024 - night (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Brisbane Heat secure finals berth by dominating seven-over thrash
Jess Jonassen claimed three wickets as Melbourne Stars' poor season continued
Wareham's career-best books Renegades a finals berth
Renegades remain in the running to host a home grand final after an impressive performance
Scorchers and Sixers tie Super Over thriller in race for finals
The result left Sixers on the brink despite the best efforts of captain Ellyse Perry
Thunder hold nerve in tricky conditions to close in on home grand final
Marizanne Kapp rocked the top order with three wickets Tahlia Wilson and Anika Learoyd steadied the chase