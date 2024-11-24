Brisbane Heat secure victory but Melbourne Renegades host WBBL final

Brisbane Heat Sydney Sixers 140 (Kerr 41, Hamilton 3-21, Jonassen 3-26)

Brisbane Heat downed Sydney Sixers by five wickets but failed to steal WBBL final hosting rights from Melbourne Renegades.

Heat, chasing the Sixers' 140 all out, reached their target from 17 overs for victory at Allan Border Field. But they to chase down their target in 13.3 overs to eclipse Renegades on net run rate and secure hosting rights for the final.

Renegades will host the WBBL decider at the MCG next Sunday night after topping the table from the second-placed Heat.

Heat will host the Challenger on Friday night at Allan Border Field against the winner of Wednesday night's Knockout final between the third-placed Sydney Thunder and fourth-placed Hobart Hurricanes at Drummoyne Oval in Sydney.

Heat on Sunday night made a dash for top spot in the last game of the tournament's regular season. Jemimah Rodrigues smacked five fours and a six in making 39 from 22 balls but her rapid-fire knock ended when caught from Amelia Kerr 's bowling and Sixers spinner bowled Charli Knott next ball.

The quick wickets left the Heat 58 for 3 after seven overs and, met with some miserly Sixers bowling, they changed tack to focus winning the game, rather than chasing the net run rate target.

Georgia Redmayne made 25 from 29 balls and the outcome remained tight when Heat required 46 runs from the last 42 balls.

Captain Jess Jonassen then called the power surge and capitalised on the field restrictions by cracking three fours and a six as Caoimhe Bray conceded 20 runs from her over. The burst from Jonassen and a late flurry from Laura Harris sealed victory.

Earlier, Sixers couldn't cash in on a bright start from their opening batters Kerr and Ellyse Perry . The pair put on 63 runs before Perry was dismissed in the 10th over.

Ash Gardner became Lucy Hamilton 's first victim some two overs later and when Kerr's 37 ball innings ended in the 14th over, Sixers had slipped from 63 for 0 to 90 for 3.

From then, only Sarah Bryce, who smashed a six and four fours in making 28 from 19 balls, reached double figures.