Hobart Hurricanes 139 for 7 (Lee 44, K Bryce 34*, Devine 4-26) beat Perth Scorchers 138 (Mooney 50, A Smith 3-17) by three wickets

Hobart Hurricanes ended Perth Scorchers' WBBL campaign while all but assuring themselves a finals berth after defeating the the home side by three wickets.

Hurricanes bowled Scorchers out for 138 at the WACA Ground in Perth on Saturday night - after the home side lost their last seven wickets for 20 runs in 27 balls, amid a calamitous 8 for 33 collapse - before hauling in the target with 14 deliveries to spare.

The chase was far from straightforward for Hurricanes, who crashed from 51 without loss to be 71 for 5, then 95 for 6, before lower-order pair Kathryn Bryce and Lauren Smith put on 44 unbeaten for the eighth wicket.

The pair helped Hurricanes (10 points) leapfrog Scorchers (nine) into fourth spot on the ladder and the box seat for a finals berth.

The sixth-placed Sydney Sixers (eight points) remain an outside chance to edge Hurricanes out of the four They will need to beat Brisbane Heat at Allan Border Field on Sunday night, the competition's last fixture, by a large enough margin for their net run-rate (-0.367) to rise above Hurricanes' (+0.189).

Hurricanes raced past the half-century from five overs before Elyse Vilani was trapped lbw by Amy Edgar. Sophie Devine took a terrific outfield catch to get rid of the dangerous Lizelle Lee , then picked up Heather Graham and Suzie Bates in her second over.

Devine then castled Tabitha Saville and Molly Strano in her third over to have Hurricanes seven-down in the 13th over before Bryce and Lauren Smith saved the day.

Earlier, Devine and fellow international star Beth Mooney were in total control with the bat, taking Scorchers' total to 105 for 2 in the 14th over, before the wheels fell off completely.