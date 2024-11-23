Matches (23)
Scorchers vs Hurricanes, 38th Match at Perth, WBBL, Nov 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
38th Match (D/N), Perth, November 23, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scorchers
L
W
L
L
T
Hurricanes
L
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 08:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PS-W9 M • 336 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 134.4 SR
PS-W8 M • 185 Runs • 23.13 Avg • 114.19 SR
HH-W10 M • 395 Runs • 43.89 Avg • 154.9 SR
HH-W10 M • 243 Runs • 30.38 Avg • 107.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PS-W9 M • 20 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 10.2 SR
PS-W9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.94 Econ • 19.09 SR
HH-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 17 SR
HH-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.94 Econ • 16.27 SR
Squad
PS-W
HH-W
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
|Match days
|23 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
