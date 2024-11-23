Matches (23)
Scorchers vs Hurricanes, 38th Match at Perth, WBBL, Nov 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

38th Match (D/N), Perth, November 23, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 08:51
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
9 M • 336 Runs • 37.33 Avg • 134.4 SR
SFM Devine
8 M • 185 Runs • 23.13 Avg • 114.19 SR
L Lee
10 M • 395 Runs • 43.89 Avg • 154.9 SR
EJ Villani
10 M • 243 Runs • 30.38 Avg • 107.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AM King
9 M • 20 Wkts • 6.85 Econ • 10.2 SR
CC Ainsworth
9 M • 11 Wkts • 5.94 Econ • 19.09 SR
H Graham
9 M • 12 Wkts • 7.59 Econ • 17 SR
M Strano
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.94 Econ • 16.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PS-W
HH-W
Player
Role
Chloe Ainsworth 
Bowling Allrounder
Stella Campbell 
Bowler
Piepa Cleary 
Bowler
Maddy Darke 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sophie Devine 
Batting Allrounder
Amy Edgar 
Middle order Batter
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Mikayla Hinkley 
Batter
Ebony Hoskin 
Bowler
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Alana King 
Allrounder
Carly Leeson 
Allrounder
Lilly Mills 
Bowler
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chloe Piparo 
Batter
Ni Made Putri Suwandewi 
Allrounder
Match details
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)17.30 start, First Session 17.30-19.00, Interval 19.00-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.50
Match days23 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W962130.294
MR-W963120.307
BH-W853100.200
PS-W9449-0.091
HH-W94580.104
SS-W9348-0.367
AS-W9366-0.357
MS-W8264-0.125
Full Table