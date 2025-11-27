Matches (31)
IND vs SA (1)
WBBL (2)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
SMAT (19)
Abu Dhabi T10 (5)
Sheffield Shield (3)

Renegades vs Scorchers, 25th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match, Melbourne, November 27, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Melbourne Renegades Women FlagMelbourne Renegades Women
Perth Scorchers Women FlagPerth Scorchers Women
Tomorrow
4:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
2
Melbourne Renegades WomenMelbourne Renegades Women
642080.795
5
Perth Scorchers WomenPerth Scorchers Women
63306-0.616
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CA Webb
10 M • 257 Runs • 28.56 Avg • 124.15 SR
G Wareham
6 M • 164 Runs • 41 Avg • 151.85 SR
KM Mack
10 M • 210 Runs • 23.33 Avg • 113.51 SR
BL Mooney
6 M • 164 Runs • 27.33 Avg • 128.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Wareham
6 M • 12 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 11 SR
T Flintoff
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 15.6 SR
LG Mills
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.23 Econ • 12.85 SR
AL Edgar
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 14.57 SR
Squad
MR-W
PS-W
Player
Role
Sophie Molineux (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Charis Bekker 
Bowling Allrounder
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Sarah Coyte 
Bowler
Emma de Broughe 
Batter
Deandra Dottin 
Allrounder
Nicole Faltum 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tess Flintoff 
Bowler
Milly Illingworth 
Allrounder
Sara Kennedy 
Bowler
Davina Perrin 
Top order Batter
Naomi Stalenberg 
Allrounder
Georgia Wareham 
Bowler
Courtney Webb 
Batter
Issy Wong 
Bowler
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Series
Season2025/26
Match days27 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Adelaide Strikers pip Brisbane Heat in final-ball WBBL thriller

Wolvaardt and Beaumont's fifties paved the way for a tense finish

Perth Scorchers hold on in thriller as Darcie Brown falls just short

Adelaide Strikers needed 13 off the final over with the last pair together and nearly got there

Melbourne Renegades spinners rout Sydney Thunder to boost title defence

The home side were skittled for just 64 with only two batters reaching double figures

Strikers seal last-over thriller after Devine 49* and Edgar four-for

Strikers needed 13 runs with one wicket in hand during the final over, but could not cross the finish line

Gardner's sublime over snaps Hobart Hurricanes' WBBL streak

The home side were on track for another victory before Sydney Sixers' captain took three quick wickets

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W651100.504
MR-W64280.795
MS-W53172.247
SS-W5326-0.533
PS-W6336-0.616
AS-W62350.067
ST-W6244-0.519
BH-W6060-1.045
Full Table