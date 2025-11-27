Matches (31)
IND vs SA (1)
WBBL (2)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
SMAT (19)
Abu Dhabi T10 (5)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Renegades vs Scorchers, 25th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 27 2025 - Live Cricket Score
25th Match, Melbourne, November 27, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Renegades
W
L
W
L
W
Scorchers
W
L
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MR-W10 M • 257 Runs • 28.56 Avg • 124.15 SR
MR-W6 M • 164 Runs • 41 Avg • 151.85 SR
PS-W10 M • 210 Runs • 23.33 Avg • 113.51 SR
PS-W6 M • 164 Runs • 27.33 Avg • 128.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MR-W6 M • 12 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 11 SR
MR-W8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.27 Econ • 15.6 SR
PS-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.23 Econ • 12.85 SR
PS-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.26 Econ • 14.57 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MR-W
PS-W
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|27 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
