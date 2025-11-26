Matches (8)
Stars vs Hurricanes, 24th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
24th Match, Melbourne, November 26, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MS-W10 M • 426 Runs • 47.33 Avg • 145.39 SR
MS-W9 M • 139 Runs • 15.44 Avg • 116.8 SR
HH-W6 M • 289 Runs • 57.8 Avg • 149.74 SR
HH-W10 M • 279 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 126.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MS-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.37 Econ • 14 SR
MS-W6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 9.33 SR
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.9 Econ • 10.58 SR
HH-W6 M • 14 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 9.85 SR
Squad
MS-W
HH-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match days
|26 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Perth Scorchers hold on in thriller as Darcie Brown falls just short
Adelaide Strikers needed 13 off the final over with the last pair together and nearly got there
Melbourne Renegades spinners rout Sydney Thunder to boost title defence
The home side were skittled for just 64 with only two batters reaching double figures
Strikers seal last-over thriller after Devine 49* and Edgar four-for
Strikers needed 13 runs with one wicket in hand during the final over, but could not cross the finish line
Gardner's sublime over snaps Hobart Hurricanes' WBBL streak
The home side were on track for another victory before Sydney Sixers' captain took three quick wickets