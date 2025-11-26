Matches (8)
IND vs SA (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
WBBL (1)
Pakistan T20I Tri-Series (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (2)

Stars vs Hurricanes, 24th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 26 2025

24th Match, Melbourne, November 26, 2025, Women's Big Bash League
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Tomorrow
4:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
Hobart Hurricanes WomenHobart Hurricanes Women
6510100.504
3
Melbourne Stars WomenMelbourne Stars Women
531172.247
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:33
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MM Lanning
10 M • 426 Runs • 47.33 Avg • 145.39 SR
RA McKenna
9 M • 139 Runs • 15.44 Avg • 116.8 SR
DN Wyatt
6 M • 289 Runs • 57.8 Avg • 149.74 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 279 Runs • 46.5 Avg • 126.81 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SF Day
9 M • 10 Wkts • 7.37 Econ • 14 SR
KJ Garth
6 M • 9 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 9.33 SR
HI Silver-Holmes
10 M • 17 Wkts • 7.9 Econ • 10.58 SR
H Graham
6 M • 14 Wkts • 7.09 Econ • 9.85 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MS-W
HH-W
Player
Role
Annabel Sutherland (c)
Allrounder
Sophie Day 
Allrounder
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Maisy Gibson 
Bowler
Ella Hayward 
Allrounder
Amy Jones 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Meg Lanning 
Top order Batter
Rhys McKenna 
Allrounder
Ines Mckeon 
Top order Batter
Sasha Moloney 
Bowler
Indigo Noble 
Georgia Prestwidge 
Bowler
Sophie Reid 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Series
Season2025/26
Match days26 November 2025 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Perth Scorchers hold on in thriller as Darcie Brown falls just short

Adelaide Strikers needed 13 off the final over with the last pair together and nearly got there

Melbourne Renegades spinners rout Sydney Thunder to boost title defence

The home side were skittled for just 64 with only two batters reaching double figures

Strikers seal last-over thriller after Devine 49* and Edgar four-for

Strikers needed 13 runs with one wicket in hand during the final over, but could not cross the finish line

Gardner's sublime over snaps Hobart Hurricanes' WBBL streak

The home side were on track for another victory before Sydney Sixers' captain took three quick wickets

Wilson trumps de Klerk in Thunder's big win over Heat

Heat's finals hopes in danger while Thunder win back-to-back games after beginning with three losses

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W651100.504
MR-W64280.795
MS-W53172.247
SS-W5326-0.533
PS-W6336-0.616
ST-W6244-0.519
AS-W51330.064
BH-W5050-1.295
