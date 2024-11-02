Matches (22)
Stars vs Hurricanes, 12th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score

12th Match, Melbourne, November 03, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
Today
11:10 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 13:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MM Lanning
7 M • 197 Runs • 39.4 Avg • 123.89 SR
A Sutherland
10 M • 190 Runs • 21.11 Avg • 111.76 SR
L Lee
10 M • 299 Runs • 42.71 Avg • 139.06 SR
NJ Carey
10 M • 188 Runs • 26.86 Avg • 111.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SF Day
10 M • 22 Wkts • 6.51 Econ • 8.59 SR
A Sutherland
10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 13.71 SR
H Graham
8 M • 18 Wkts • 6.37 Econ • 9.05 SR
NJ Carey
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.87 Econ • 12.85 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MS-W
HH-W
Player
Role
Yastika Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sophie Day 
Allrounder
Tess Flintoff 
Bowler
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Maisy Gibson 
Bowler
Hasrat Gill 
-
Olivia Henry 
Middle order Batter
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Meg Lanning 
Top order Batter
Rhys McKenna 
Allrounder
Ines Mckeon 
-
Sasha Moloney 
Bowler
Sophie Reid 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10.10 start, First Session 10.10-11.40, Interval 11.40-12.00, Second Session 12.00-13.30
Match days3 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W32141.158
BH-W22041.124
MS-W21120.667
PS-W11020.650
HH-W2112-0.054
SS-W3122-0.695
AS-W3122-1.191
MR-W2020-0.948
Full Table