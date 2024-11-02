Matches (22)
Stars vs Hurricanes, 12th Match at Melbourne, WBBL, Nov 03 2024 - Live Cricket Score
12th Match, Melbourne, November 03, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Stars
W
W
W
L
W
Hurricanes
W
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 13:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MS-W7 M • 197 Runs • 39.4 Avg • 123.89 SR
MS-W10 M • 190 Runs • 21.11 Avg • 111.76 SR
HH-W10 M • 299 Runs • 42.71 Avg • 139.06 SR
HH-W10 M • 188 Runs • 26.86 Avg • 111.9 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MS-W10 M • 22 Wkts • 6.51 Econ • 8.59 SR
MS-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 6.75 Econ • 13.71 SR
HH-W8 M • 18 Wkts • 6.37 Econ • 9.05 SR
HH-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.87 Econ • 12.85 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MS-W
HH-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.10 start, First Session 10.10-11.40, Interval 11.40-12.00, Second Session 12.00-13.30
|Match days
|3 November 2024 - day (20-over match)
