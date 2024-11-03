Matches (18)
India vs New Zealand (1)
WBBL (1)
WCL 2 (2)
WI vs ENG (1)
AUS-A vs IND-A (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Hong Kong Sixes (9)
RESULT
12th Match, Melbourne, November 03, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Hobart Hurricanes Women FlagHobart Hurricanes Women
133/7
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
(17.5/20 ov, T:134) 136/3

Stars won by 7 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
57 (46)
yastika-bhatia
Cricinfo's MVP
69.97 ptsImpact List
nicola-carey
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Bhatia guides Melbourne Stars to handsome victory

Deepti Sharma made her first appearance of the season for Stars

AAP
03-Nov-2024 • 1 hr ago
Meg Lanning and Yastika Bhatia added 64 for the second wicket, Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, WBBL, Junction Oval, November 3, 2024

Meg Lanning and Yastika Bhatia added 64 for the second wicket  •  Getty Images

Melbourne Stars 136 for 3 (Bhatia 57) beat Hobart Hurricanes 133 for 7 (Carey 44, Tryon 35) by seven wickets
A classy half-century from Indian opener Yastika Bhatia powered the Melbourne Stars to a comprehensive seven-wicket WBBL win over Hobart Hurricanes.
Nicola Carey and Chloe Tryon lifted Hurricanes to 133 for 7 batting first at Junction Oval on Sunday. But Stars were always on top in the run-chase, reaching their target comfortably with 13 balls to spare.
Bhatia top-scored with 57 from 46 balls, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter striking seven fours and one six in a superb knock. Meg Lanning and captain Annabel Sutherland also played important roles with the bat.
"Meg really helped me when I was in the middle in the (power) surge," Bhatia told Fox Cricket. "She told me exactly what the bowlers were going to bowl, so it helped me out in the middle. Also, my family is here, so it's a special moment for me."
Heather Graham removed both Stars openers, and Carey claimed the key wicket of Lanning.
Marizanne Kapp and Kim Garth helped put the clamps on Hurricanes. Indian offspinner Deepti Sharma took 1 for 27 from four overs in her first Stars appearance.
Yastika BhatiaNicola CareyChloe TryonMelbourne Stars WomenHobart Hurricanes WomenHurricanes vs StarsWomen's Big Bash League

Win Probability
MS-W 100%
HH-WMS-W
100%50%100%HH-W InningsMS-W Innings

Over 18 • MS-W 136/3

Stars won by 7 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Stars Innings
Player NameRB
YH Bhatia
caught5746
IY Mckeon
lbw69
MM Lanning
bowled2721
A Sutherland
not out2620
M Kapp
not out1511
Extras(w 5)
Total136(3 wkts; 17.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W32141.158
MS-W32140.775
BH-W32140.665
HH-W4224-0.207
PS-W2112-0.193
MR-W3122-0.225
SS-W3122-0.695
AS-W3122-1.191
Full Table