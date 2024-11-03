Bhatia guides Melbourne Stars to handsome victory

Melbourne Stars 136 for 3 (Bhatia 57) beat Hobart Hurricanes 133 for 7 (Carey 44, Tryon 35) by seven wickets

A classy half-century from Indian opener Yastika Bhatia powered the Melbourne Stars to a comprehensive seven-wicket WBBL win over Hobart Hurricanes.

Nicola Carey and Chloe Tryon lifted Hurricanes to 133 for 7 batting first at Junction Oval on Sunday. But Stars were always on top in the run-chase, reaching their target comfortably with 13 balls to spare.

Bhatia top-scored with 57 from 46 balls, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter striking seven fours and one six in a superb knock. Meg Lanning and captain Annabel Sutherland also played important roles with the bat.

"Meg really helped me when I was in the middle in the (power) surge," Bhatia told Fox Cricket. "She told me exactly what the bowlers were going to bowl, so it helped me out in the middle. Also, my family is here, so it's a special moment for me."

Heather Graham removed both Stars openers, and Carey claimed the key wicket of Lanning.