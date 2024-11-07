Matches (24)
Scorchers vs Renegades, 17th Match at Perth, WBBL, Nov 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
17th Match (D/N), Perth, November 07, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Scorchers
L
L
W
L
W
Renegades
L
L
L
W
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PS-W10 M • 431 Runs • 61.57 Avg • 143.66 SR
PS-W9 M • 191 Runs • 23.88 Avg • 117.17 SR
MR-W9 M • 232 Runs • 29 Avg • 127.47 SR
MR-W10 M • 192 Runs • 27.43 Avg • 117.79 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PS-W10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.72 Econ • 11.61 SR
PS-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 6.21 Econ • 20.2 SR
MR-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 6.78 Econ • 16.61 SR
MR-W4 M • 9 Wkts • 7.63 Econ • 10.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Renegades won by 6 wickets (with 14 balls remaining)
02-Nov-2024
Scorchers won by 10 wickets (with 52 balls remaining)
11-Nov-2023
Scorchers won by 6 wickets (with 16 balls remaining)
03-Nov-2023
Renegades won by 6 wickets (with 3 balls remaining) (D/L method)
19-Nov-2022
Scorchers won by 104 runs
11-Nov-2022
Squad
PS-W
MR-W
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|17.35 start, First Session 17.35-19.05, Interval 19.05-19.25, Second Session 19.25-20.55
|Match days
|7 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
