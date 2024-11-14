Matches (26)
WBBL (2)
Australia 1-Day (2)
SA vs IND (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)

Sixers vs Heat, 26th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

26th Match (D/N), North Sydney, November 14, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
PrevNext
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
SS-W Win & Bat
BH-W Win & Bat
SS-W Win & Bowl
BH-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 13:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
10 M • 494 Runs • 70.57 Avg • 143.6 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 144 Runs • 18 Avg • 101.4 SR
GM Harris
10 M • 328 Runs • 32.8 Avg • 141.37 SR
CR Knott
10 M • 195 Runs • 24.38 Avg • 134.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
EA Perry
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 14.3 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.21 Econ • 17.53 SR
NM Hancock
10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 15.2 SR
JL Jonassen
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 16.15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
Match days14 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News

Ainsworth shines again in Scorchers' huge win amid floodlight drama

The 19-year-old quick made early inroads into Sydney Thunder's chase and the home side fell away

Ainsworth shines again in Scorchers' huge win amid floodlight drama

Knight and Bates give Thunder derby victory over Sixers

Ash Gardner threatened to revive the chase for Sixers but couldn't get the side home

Knight and Bates give Thunder derby victory over Sixers

'Just go all out': Rodrigues looks to Australian mindset

The India batter revealed her Brisbane Heat team-mates encouraged her to take a positive approach

'Just go all out': Rodrigues looks to Australian mindset

Lizelle Lee smashes WBBL records with 150 not out against Scorchers

The Hobart Hurricanes opener produced a stunning display at the SCG

Lizelle Lee smashes WBBL records with 150 not out against Scorchers

Replacement player Bekker takes centre-stage as Renegades win Melbourne derby

Called in to replace the injured Sophie Molineux, Bekker dismissed Meg Lanning and gave away just nine runs in her four overs

Replacement player Bekker takes centre-stage as Renegades win Melbourne derby
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Big Bash League

TeamMWLPTNRR
ST-W64280.248
PS-W64280.205
MR-W74380.171
HH-W63360.432
BH-W6336-0.001
SS-W6336-0.389
MS-W52340.191
AS-W6152-0.892
Full Table