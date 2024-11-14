Matches (26)
WBBL (2)
Australia 1-Day (2)
SA vs IND (1)
Oman vs Netherlands (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Sixers vs Heat, 26th Match at Sydney, WBBL, Nov 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
26th Match (D/N), North Sydney, November 14, 2024, Women's Big Bash League
What will be the toss result?
SS-W Win & Bat
BH-W Win & Bat
SS-W Win & Bowl
BH-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sixers
L
L
W
W
L
Heat
W
L
L
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SS-W10 M • 494 Runs • 70.57 Avg • 143.6 SR
SS-W10 M • 144 Runs • 18 Avg • 101.4 SR
BH-W10 M • 328 Runs • 32.8 Avg • 141.37 SR
BH-W10 M • 195 Runs • 24.38 Avg • 134.48 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SS-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.42 Econ • 14.3 SR
SS-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.21 Econ • 17.53 SR
BH-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 15.2 SR
BH-W10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.54 Econ • 16.15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SS-W
BH-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.30 start, First Session 15.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.20, Second Session 17.20-18.50
|Match days
|14 November 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Women's Big Bash League News
Ainsworth shines again in Scorchers' huge win amid floodlight drama
The 19-year-old quick made early inroads into Sydney Thunder's chase and the home side fell away
Knight and Bates give Thunder derby victory over Sixers
Ash Gardner threatened to revive the chase for Sixers but couldn't get the side home
'Just go all out': Rodrigues looks to Australian mindset
The India batter revealed her Brisbane Heat team-mates encouraged her to take a positive approach
Lizelle Lee smashes WBBL records with 150 not out against Scorchers
The Hobart Hurricanes opener produced a stunning display at the SCG