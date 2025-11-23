Saifuddin returns but no Taskin for first two T20Is against Ireland

Saifuddin was part of the T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah, which Bangladesh won 3-0, while Ankon is uncapped in the format. He has played one Test and three ODIs, though.

Chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said that Taskin was not available for selection as he is currently playing in the Abu Dhabi T10. He also mentioned that Shamim Hossain has been left out.

"Taskin has an NOC, so he is not available to us currently," Hossain said. "We know that he will play for Bangladesh whenever we ask him to, but we are well aware of the plans.

"We haven't considered Shamim Hossain for the first two T20Is. We have picked Mahidul Islam so that we can try someone in the top four."

All three matches of the series will be played in Chattogram, on November 27, 29 and December 2.

Bangladesh squad for Ireland T20Is