Who is Usman Tariq, Pakistan's latest mystery spinner and hat-trick hero?
It's been barely a month since the 27-year old made his international debut, but he has been around the T20 circuit for a while
Mystery spinner Usman Tariq secured Pakistan's entry into the T20I tri-series final with a hat-trick against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi. It's been barely a month since the 27-year old made his international debut, but he has been around the T20 circuit for a while.
Tariq made his T20 debut for Peshawar in the National T20 Cup in November 2023 and featured in the 2024 PSL but did not make an impact. A strong 2024-25 domestic season, where he picked up 22 wickets in 15 matches, revived his prospects.
Tariq's action is unmistakable: a normal run-up followed by an exaggerated pause at release, almost coming to a complete stop for up to two seconds before delivering side-arm, slinging offbreaks. It's unconventional, deceptive, and central to his mystery.
He has been reported for suspect action twice so far, first flagged during the 2024 PSL. He was cleared after testing at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and continued bowling but was reported again in the next PSL. He passed the assessment again.
Tariq played an important role in Quetta Gladiators' run to the 2025 PSL final, taking ten wickets in five matches, including a three-for in Qualifier 1. In the CPL, he bagged 20 wickets in 10 games for champions Trinbago Knight Riders, finishing as the tournament's second-highest wicket-taker.
Tariq impressed on his T20I debut in Lahore by removing Reeza Hendricks and Dewald Brevis, helping Pakistan restrict South Africa to 139 for 9 in the series-clinching win. In his second outing, he finished with 4 for 18 - including that hat-trick - against Zimbabwe to cap a sparkling start to international cricket.