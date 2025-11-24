Khawaja to have back issues examined, McDonald admits 'a lot to consider'

Australia's players and staff flew to their home cities on Sunday after the first Ashes Test finished inside two days in Perth

Khawaja's back spasms have become a major talking point, with the 38-year-old unable to open in both innings and only able to bat once in the game. He also dropped a catch at slip before leaving the field in England's second innings.

McDonald confirmed that the medical staff would look into the injury further as Khawaja has never suffered a back spasm of that nature in his lengthy career.

"There was discussions around further investigation to whether it was more serious than what we sort of first anticipated," McDonald said on Monday. "So we'll work through that. We'll get a squad together. We'll step through everything that we normally step through.

"We get to camp in six days' time. It's a long way out, a lot of information to gather between now and then, and hopefully Usman is fit and available for selection.

"I think anytime you spasm, it's a result of something going on in your back. So I think that further investigation is just due diligence around that. You spasm for a reason. He hasn't had it before, so that's what will probably entail a bit more further investigation.

"My gut feel is that it should be okay, but as I said, we'll wait for that information to present."

McDonald dismissed Khawaja's age as a reason for the back issue flaring up. Khawaja did play 18 holes of golf on each of three days leading into the Test match (54 holes in total), something he had done previously leading into a Test without issue. But McDonald, like CA chief executive Todd Greenberg , reiterated that it had never caused a problem before.

"These things can happen," McDonald said. "And I don't think you can join the dots to something around his age. I think it's just one of those things that's happened."

Travis Head smashed his way to an extraordinary 69-ball century • Getty Images

McDonald was asked whether Head's extraordinary performance in the second innings, where he made 123 off 83 balls to win the Test match, would cause a rethink about a permanent change at the top of the order.

"We've got a lot to consider," McDonald said. "Batting orders are always debated heavily over a period of time. Middle order players haven't been sort of the ones that have been the popular ones to open the batting. So we'll discuss and work through what it looks like.

"I think it gave us a little bit of a lens potentially to the future in terms of adjusting batting orders in second innings, which is something that we have discussed. To be able to put different people in different positions with the scenario that was presented. So this one happened probably through a bit more chance and obviously the unfortunate injury to Usman. But I think it really probably opens up that discussion more than, more than anything else for us."

Australia's selectors do not have a history of making a change off a sample size of one innings. Steven Smith made 91 not out in an unsuccessful fourth innings chase in his fourth innings as an opener but the experiment was shelved after he averaged 28 across eight Test innings in the role.

The impact Head had on the pink-ball Test in Adelaide last year, where he made a match-winning century at No. 5 in Australia's first innings having been shielded from batting in a difficult period under lights on the first night, will also be a key factor in any decision to move him permanently to the top for Brisbane. Head had looked reasonably good in the first innings in Perth when he entered in the 16th over before shovelling a pull shot to mid-on.

The potential to be flexible with Head looks more appealing to the coach.

"We've sort of hypothesized around a middle order player going up to the top order if the second innings happened to flatten out," McDonald said. "In particular, if we needed quick runs, and the wicket was going to deteriorate. So in our strategy and our planning, we have tabled that from time to time.