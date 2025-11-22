Smith stalls talk on Head's permanent role as Ashes opener

Head opened the batting for the first time in a Test innings outside of South Asia, replacing Usman Khawaja who had spent some time off the ground in England's second innings due to back spasms.

His elevation, after Marnus Labuschagne had been given the task in the first innings, proved a game-changer and he smashed 123 off 83 balls to knock England's all-out pace attack off the lengths that had proved so effective on the opening day.

The opening positions have been a cause for concern for Australia for some time. With Khawaja, 38, under pressure and Jake Weatherald posting scores of 0 and 23 in his debut, there could be a push for Head to take the role on an ongoing basis in this series.

"Let's just digest this first, the last couple of hours have been pretty incredible," Smith told reporters after the match. "It's probably too early to say anything on that, but what we just witnessed was quite incredible. I'm glad to have been in the house to see it.

"We didn't like how things functioned in the first innings with Marn going up top and me batting three. So Trav took it on and played one of the great Ashes knocks."

Khawaja was forced off the field during England's second innings in a recurrence of back spasms he first experienced on day one. He was fit to take the field on day two, but felt further pain after stretching high for a ball that flew above him in the slips.

"He was reasonable this morning. I actually thought it was his knee at one point," Smith said. "Fortunately, it was the same thing [back spasms]. He [Khawaja] said before that it's probably one of the best back spasms he's ever had given the circumstances [of Head's century].

Smith said the circumstances around Khawaja's ill-timed absence in the field in England's first innings, making him ineligible to open the batting, was a "little frustrating". Khawaja eventually batted at No.4 and was dismissed for just 2.

"Wasn't ideal, it all happened pretty quickly," he said. "I got told, I think just before we got the last wicket....that he needed to be on the field to go and bat.

"I think that's why we landed where we landed yesterday [with Labuschagne opening]. Today we had a little bit more time to go through it and work it out.

"I mean, those things can happen in the game. No one's fault. Move on."

Much like Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg , Smith defended Khawaja's decision to play golf prior to the Test match. "He's not moving particularly well in there, the old fella, but his preparation was the same as it's been for every Test match I think that he's played," he said.

"There was nothing out of whack there by any stretch. Unfortunately, he just pulled up a bit lame early in the game. That happens when your back goes.

"I've been there myself when your back seizes up and it's not a nice place to be. So I can feel his pain right now."

Offspinner Nathan Lyon had very little to do in the match, bowling just two overs in the seam-friendly conditions. But he did cop a blow to his hip while batting and was visibly wincing in the field.

"He's got a few bruises, keeps showing them off. He's tough though, he'll be fine," Smith said.

There has been no update on quick Josh Hazlewood amid fears that he might miss the entire series with a hamstring injury. But Pat Cummins has revealed that he's a chance of returning for the second Test in Brisbane starting on December 4, as he progresses well from a lower back injury.