Stats - Starc emulates Botham after 40 years; Head's rare 600-run feat
Stats highlights from the Sydney Test and the 2025-26 Ashes, which Australia won 4-1
1454 Runs scored in the fifth Test between Australia and England in Sydney, the highest aggregate for an Ashes Test since Headingley in 1948.
18 Number of Ashes series in which Australia have won at least four Tests. England have had only four such series and only one - in 1978-79 - since World War II. Australia have won four or more Tests in their last four Ashes series at home.
8 Instances of a team losing a Test despite two batters making 150-plus in an innings. The seven previous instances had both 150-plus scores in the same innings, making England's defeat at the SCG unique.
726 Runs England scored at the SCG, the most by a losing side in an Ashes Test since 1948. Only once had England scored that many runs and lost in the last 77 years: 748 against West Indies at Headingley in 2017.
4 Successful chases in this Ashes - three by Australia and one by England. Only twice before have there been four successful chases in a Test series: Australia vs West Indies in 1951-52 and the 1958-59 Ashes.
The four wins by teams batting second are the joint most in any Test series. India had won the 2013 Border-Gavaskar Trophy 4-0, all while batting second.
31 Wickets for Mitchell Starc in this Ashes - the first to bag 30-plus wickets in an Ashes series since Mitchell Johnson's 37 in 2013-14. Four of Starc's 31 wickets came in the first over of the innings; he had also taken four first-over wickets in his previous Test series against West Indies. Ray Lindwall took five first-over wickets against India in 1947-48, while Bill Voce claimed four in the 1936-37 Ashes.
1985 Previous instance of a player taking 30-plus wickets and scoring two or more 50-plus scores in a Test series before Starc in this Ashes - Ian Botham in the 1985 Ashes. Only four other players have done this double in a Test series of five or fewer matches.
433 Starc's Test wickets. He's level with Rangana Herath as the highest wicket-taker among left-handers.
629 Runs for Travis Head in this Ashes series - the first to score 600-plus in an Ashes series since Steven Smith in England in 2019. Head is also the first Australian with 600-plus runs in a home series, since Smith did it in the 2017-18 Ashes.
608 Runs for Head as an opener in this Ashes - he's the first Australian opener to aggregate 600-plus runs in a series since Michael Slater's 623 in the 1994-95 Ashes.
Head is also the first opener to score 600 runs in an Ashes series since Alastair Cook's 766 runs in seven innings in the 2010-11 Ashes.
5 Number of England batters to score their maiden first-class hundred in a men's Test match before Bethell. Four of the five were batting at No. 7 or lower: Henry Wood, Jack Russell, Stuart Broad, and Gus Atkinson. Billy Griffith did it while opening the innings.
Bethell's maiden first-class and List A hundreds have come in international matches, making him only the fifth to do that after Kapil Dev, Marlon Samuels, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Curtis Campher.
16 Test defeats for Joe Root in Australia, the most for any player in a country away from home. Root has now been part of 64 Test defeats, third in the overall list.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo