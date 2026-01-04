Root and Brook shine before afternoon gloom ends play early

Stumps England 211 for 3 (Brook 78*, Root 72*, Neser 1-36) vs Australia

Little over an hour into the Ashes finale at SCG, another truncated Test appeared to be in motion and looked set to punctuate a whirlwind series that has left a rather hollow feeling for many. But England recovered from 57 for 3 as batting became easier on a surface that offered seam movement with the new ball.

Joe Root and Harry Brook combined for an unbroken 154-run stand - the second-highest partnership of the series for either side - to ensure England reached stumps in a decent position after just 45 overs were bowled due to rain and lightning.

The measured batting of Root and Brook combined with Sydney's annual sketchy weather means, surely, that this match will last considerably longer than the two-day Tests in Perth and Melbourne.

With so much pressure on SCG curator Adam Lewis, having grimly watched his counterpart Matt Page face a public grilling after the Boxing Day Test, he left just 5mm of grass on the pitch - half the length of the maligned furry MCG surface.

Lewis appears set to escape scrutiny, with the spotlight likely to shine on Australia 's selectors after deciding not to select offspinner Todd Murphy. With seam-bowling allrounder Beau Webster replacing quick Jhye Richardson, Australia stepped on the SCG field without a specialist spinner for the first time since 1888.

The ground's characteristics have changed notably in recent seasons, moving away from its spin-friendly traditions. But by the afternoon, with Root and Brook in complete control, skipper Steven Smith probably wished he could deploy Murphy with Australia's attack lacking variety.

Joe Root plays a trademark dab behind square on the off side • Getty Images

The trio of frontline quicks each picked up a wicket but allrounder Cameron Green, whose place in the team was under major scrutiny, struggled to hit the right length and finished with 0 for 57 from eight overs.

Brook was mostly circumspect by his standards, but did counter-attack when Green resorted to a short-ball tactic, while Root played in trademark style by scoring heavily behind square on the off side.

England, of course, will have hoped their two lead batters could have mustered such a partnership earlier in the series, but the tourists have started their quest for a second consecutive consolation victory brightly.

Amid sunny and humid morning conditions, a relief with grim weather on the radar, skipper Ben Stokes elected to bat after the coin again fell in his favour. It was perhaps another curious decision given his penchant for bowling first before this tour, which had been the catalyst for England's victory at the MCG.

Mitchell Starc dismissed Ben Duckett for the fifth time in the series • Getty Images

His mood would have soured after England's top-order struggled with the seam movement on a green-tinged surface, losing 3 for 18 by the middle of the first session.

Before the collapse, opener Ben Duckett had feasted on unusually ragged bowling from nemesis Mitchell Starc , who he whacked for five boundaries in less than four overs.

After a hapless series on-field and some embarrassing shenanigans off it, Duckett appeared to be carrying over the momentum from his invaluable second-innings cameo at the MCG. He hit Starc for consecutive boundaries to roll to 27 in 23 balls as he and Zak Crawley appeared on the way towards a blossoming partnership that had never previously reached the eighth over in the series.

But Starc finally found the right length and Duckett could not help himself, tamely prodding to a flying Alex Carey. Having impressed in his Ashes debut at the MCG, Jacob Bethell was once again calm and watchful against occasional rampant seam movement from Scott Boland

Jacob Bethell walks off after falling to Scott Boland • Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Bethell did not open his account until his 15th ball when he cut Starc through backward point for a boundary, but it was respite amid familiar woe for England's batters.

After swatting a short ball to the fence, Crawley's latest teaser ended when he fell lbw to a full delivery from Michael Neser before Bethell nicked off to Boland, who had moved over the wicket.

At this juncture, there were fears of another frantic innings with Cricket Australia's hierarchy no doubt watching on nervously. But Root and Brook batted sensibly to ensure England stabilised by lunch.

While he removed the monkey on his back after his brilliant ton in Brisbane, Root's troubles in Australia have mostly remained this series. But this was a golden opportunity to settle in for the long haul despite him almost nicking off on the first delivery.

He nailed his next attempt at his trademark cover drive to get him going, while Brook's first boundary was unsurprisingly less orthodox after top-edging Boland over the slips.

Michael Neser pinned Zak Crawley lbw • CA/Cricket Australia/Getty Images

But Brook was then uncharacteristically restrained in a notable contrast to his madcap 41 in the first-innings at the MCG. Australia's attack tried to bait him by settling into a length outside off stump but Brook mostly kept his aggressive instincts in check.

He had his eyes set on a belated conversion having made starts in each of his first innings this series and found himself in a nice groove with Root, who after lunch reached 40 for just the second time in the series.

Australia lacked inspiration on a slowing surface and they resorted to a short-ball tactic in the hope that Brook would lose his patience. It almost went to plan when Brook on 45 top-edged Starc into a gap on the leg side before he regrouped to whack Webster for a boundary to bring up a 63-ball half-century.

It followed Root's half-century off 65 balls as the pair appeared set to bat through the session until the thick clouds started to close in on the ground. Play was halted due to bad light before the weather deteriorated - although it did eventually clear up but stumps was instead called.