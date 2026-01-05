Live Report - Head drives Australia forward after England dismissed for 384

Michael Clarke was inducted to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame • Getty Images

Michael Clarke has urged Australian cricket to guard against a diminishing role for spin after the home side went into the SCG Test without a frontline spinner for the first time in 138 years.

For the second match in a row, Australia couldn’t find a spot for Todd Murphy in the XI following Nathan Lyon’s series-ending hamstring injury. Captain Steven Smith said it was something he hated doing but that the nature of pitches forced their hand

Clarke, the former Australia captain, said pitches across both Test and domestic Sheffield Shield cricket needed to be addressed after a significant shift towards seam-bowler dominated outcomes.

“We can't afford to lose spin out of any format of the game,” Clarke said on the day he was inducted into the New South Wales Hall of Fame. “I was always a fan of a spin bowler in my team, in any format. Certainly, in a Test match, you're not picking a team for just your first innings and I think spin bowling can be used not just to bowl spin. It can be [about] changing the momentum of the game, it can quicken something up, slow something down, make a batter make different decisions.

“You always want to see the production [line] of cricket continue to grow,” Clarke added. “I want to see young boys and girls wanting to be a batter; I want to see young boys and girls want to bowl lightning fast; I want to see young boys and girls want to bowl spin. Australian cricket has always been the shop front window. So that shop front window needs to show the young boys and girls what to buy.

“But you've also got to have surfaces for them [spinners]. I feel like our wickets in Sheffield Shield cricket and Test cricket in the last few years have been very tough for batting, which in essence means spinners are probably not bowling enough overs, or bowling in a different way because you're not seeing as much spin. Can we have another era of legspin bowling coming back? I'd love that. I think spin is a big part of our game.”

Lyon’s injury, picked up on the final day in Adelaide, was his second serious one in two-and-a-half years after the calf strain that ended his 2023 Ashes. However Clarke, who was Lyon's first captain in Test cricket, had confidence he would return. “I think Lyon has still got a lot of cricket in him,” he said. “I know he still wants to play and I think he'll get through.”