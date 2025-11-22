Head adds to career catalogue of mind-blowing knocks on the biggest stage

"I'll do it."

With three words, Travis Head set in motion a chain of events that had to be seen to be believed.

There had long been a thought bubble floating around within Australia 's brains trust. What if Usman Khawaja opened in the first innings, when the pitch was fresh and at it's most challenging in Australian conditions, and then swapped with Travis Head in the second when the surface was flatter and quick runs were needed?

Khawaja's back spasms in Perth made that thought bubble a reality. After Australia fudged the order to replace Khawaja in the first innings without success, Head volunteered to do it in the second. And he delivered with an astonishing assault on England to win Australia a Test match they appeared to have no right to win only four-and-a-half hours earlier.

It was mind-blowing batting, even by the standards of the man who has produced a career catalogue of crazy match-winning innings on the biggest stage. He was already an Ashes star thanks to his performances in 2021-22. He has already singlehandedly ripped a World Test Championship, an ODI World Cup and a Border-Gavaskar Trophy out of India hands.

Now he has the second-fastest century in Ashes history, off 69 balls, to rip another opening Ashes Test in Australia from England's grasp.

Ben Stokes looked like he had seen a ghost when he was asked to sum up his feelings shortly after the winning runs were struck.

"I mean, at the moment, I'm still in a little bit of wow phase, after what Travis Head has just done to us," Stokes said. "That was a pretty incredible, special knock from Travis."

Head didn't think so. Steven Smith, who was sitting next to Head at the press conference, was asked whether it was the best knock he had ever seen.

"No it's not. Not even close," Head mumbled under his breath.

Smith laughed before politely disagreeing with his vice-captain. "It's got to be right up there," Smith said. "Wow. That was incredible to witness. Trav took it on and played one of the great Ashes knocks."

There was a buzz around the ground when Head's name was announced as he walked out to bat alongside Jake Weatherald, with Australia needing to score the highest total of the match to chase down 205.

Everyone knew what Head was going to attempt to do, including England. But Head never ceases to amaze.

He was three off 14 balls to start. He was beaten by a cracker from Jofra Archer second ball. His only runs were a clip off the toes behind square and a squeeze past gully. But credit to Head, there were no other loose shots in the 14. No flashing with hard hands like England's batters had done earlier in the day. No attempts to hit the bowlers off their lengths as Stokes had believed was required on the Perth pitch.

He waited, and waited, and then unleashed fury. The first genuine half-volley he got was whipped through midwicket. The next was driven through cover. For the first venomous short ball he leaned back and ramped it over the slips for six. On 22 he finally flayed one on the rise through cover. Another full wide ball was sliced over wide deep third to bring up Australia's 50 in 9.3 overs.

Pitching up wasn't working, so England went short. Head went large. Mark Wood went at the body, Head stepped inside the line and flicked him over fine leg. The next was short and wide, Head thrashed it through point. The field started to spread. He tucked a single to deep square to bring up a 36-ball 50.

But then he lost Weatherald after a crucial 75-run stand. The door was ajar for England to walk back into a game that had seesawed violently over two days. It coincided with drinks and Head hit pause, scoring a single off his next eight deliveries.

Stokes seized the moment and took the ball. Mano-a-mano.

Ben Stokes couldn't find any answers • Getty Images

The talisman to trump all talismans, with his new-found mane, his ripped physique after swearing off alcohol, who trains like a beast and plays with unparalleled intensity against Australia's everyman, father of two, with his bogan haircut, unkempt moustache and unashamed beer belly.

Head struck four boundaries in five balls. Game over. He then flat-batted a 139.9kph Archer short ball over the sightscreen for the most jawdropping shot of the match to completely demoralise England.

All that was left was for Head to receive two standing ovations from 49,983 that had a ticket to the show of a lifetime. The first when he reached his century off 69 balls. The second when he finally mis-hit one to deep square leg for 123 off 83.

"It was obvious to us as a group, when Travis came out the top of the order there with Jake, that they'd sent Travis out there to play the role in which he was so successful at doing," Stokes said. "And it was so hard to be able to continue with plans which we tried to implement, because he had an answer for everything. We went through three, four, five different modes to try and get the wicket of Travis, because when he was going, we knew that he was going to be the big one. But he just had an answer to absolutely everything. It was some knock."

Head said there were "no surprises" with what England came up with. What did surprise him was his form. He revealed he had some doubts. Head had been a quiet concern for Australia heading into the series after an extremely lean run of form in white-ball cricket which forced him to play a Sheffield Shield game that he hadn't initially planned for. He duly failed in both innings, with scores of 9 and 15.

"Conditions down there were pretty tough," Head said. "But I had four or five days leading to that game. I hit during the game a fair bit with Stubbo (South Australia batting coach Steve Stubbings) and then here I trained all four days, which is unheard of.

"Just to find a bit of rhythm and getting into things and once you walk out into this atmosphere, I was more worried about, am I capable of doing it still?

"We had such a big lay off a Test cricket, your mind takes you to, okay, facing probably one of the better attacks I've ever faced, high quality, high pace, high speed, am I still cut out for this on a wicket that can be pretty intimidating at times."

He was more than cut out for it. He was head and shoulders above every other batter in the game. There will be calls for him to open permanently. Head said he had floated the idea with Australia's hierarchy if needed after David Warner retired but has understood why he had been left at No. 5 in home conditions, where he has authored so many match-winning knocks for his country.

The fear has been what they might lose in the middle order. But given the fear he has struck in England and Stokes, they may well utter three more words.