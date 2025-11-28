The Khawaja debate: for and against his Test career continuing

Australia have named their squad for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, and, as expected, Usman Khawaja has been retained. Providing he is fit, it would seem odd to include him if he wasn't going to be in the XI for the Gabba. But after how the second day in Perth played out, it is a conversation that will continue to dominate. Omitting him would almost certainly be the end of his Test career. In very much a fence-sitting exercise, we lay out to sides of the debate.

Khawaja - the argument for

If Khawaja was one of the best two opening options before the first Test, then, if he has overcome the back problems, surely he still is a few days later. It was unfortunate timing to get a bad back, but he's not the first player to suffer that. He got a very good ball from Brydon Carse in the first innings in Perth, which he could only feather to the wicketkeeper.

Could this be a case of being careful what you wish for? There was a clamour to move David Warner aside before he left the Test stage in early 2024, and since then, Australia have been on a merry-go-round of openers. Clearly, Khawaja does not have masses of time left as a Test cricketer, but you need to be sure before jettisoning his experience: 6055 Test runs at an average of 43.56.

Since the 2023 Ashes, it has been more of a struggle for Khawaja. He averages 31.84 in this period, but he's doing the toughest role in Test cricket. While the runs may not have flowed freely - and let's not erase that 232 against Sri Lanka from his record, otherwise a lot of players' performances need to be questioned - he has still been able to soak up valuable time in the middle.

For example, in the West Indies earlier this year, he faced over 300 balls - and only two batters survived more in the series. If part of the aim of the top order is to take the sting out of the new ball, start to tire England's bowlers, and lay a base for the likes of Travis Head to flourish, there's a role Khawaja can still play.

Usman Khawaja averages 50.08 in first-class cricket at the Gabba • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

It wasn't as though he had come into the series in poor domestic form: his scores for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield were 69, 46, 0 and 87. Another factor to consider is Khawaja has an excellent record at the Gabba, where he averages 50.08 in first-class cricket at his home ground, and, significantly, 50.20 against the pink ball.

It's also one thing playing the way Head did when there's a final target to focus on, rather than setting up a Test on the first day or in the first innings. There is also no doubt about Head's destructive and match-winning abilities at No. 5.

There is a middle ground to this. Head could move up to open, and Khawaja could slot in at No. 5, the spot where he returned to Test cricket with twin hundreds against England at the SCG in early 2022 . There is also the notion of the flexible batting order, where, for example, Khawaja could open in the first innings but perhaps not in the second, depending on the game situation.

Khawaja - the argument against

Sometimes there is a course of events that makes an irresistible case. You could easily say that happened with Head's innings in Perth, especially when the man himself said he had been offering to take up the role since Warner's retirement.

While Head's innings finished in a flurry of shots, some verging on outrageous, it was the early stages that set things up for him, and suggested he has the game to do it for the longer term. Head was on 3 off 14 balls at one stage, before whipping Gus Atkinson through midwicket for the first of his 16 fours; his first really adventurous shot came when he ramped Carse over the slips in the eighth over. He hadn't just come out swinging from ball one.

Travis Head flourished with a century as opener in the Perth Test • Getty Images

There are currently more viable candidates for middle-order roles in the Australia Test side than there are for opening. Two of them, Beau Webster and Josh Inglis, are in this squad - one who was very unlucky to lose his place in the first place, and another who has just scored a rapid century against England Lions. You can throw Mitchell Marsh into the mix as well, even before delving deeper into the Sheffield Shield.

So moving Head up to the top does not have to be a case of weakening a strength to strengthen a weakness. Arguably, it is creating an opening where there are stronger options to choose from. Khawaja's form has left the door ajar, too: one century in 45 Test innings, even when it is a double hundred, is a questionable record.

The notion of Khawaja moving to the middle order? That could be seen as kicking the can down the road. Only a few weeks ago, Steve Waugh had criticised selection chair George Bailey for not taking the tough decisions.