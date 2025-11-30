Head 'happy' to keep opening amid Khawaja debate

Head has been Australia's first-choice No. 5 for the last four years but deputised at the top of the order in the second innings in Perth last week, with Khawaja off the field following back spasms. His stunning 123 off 83 balls helped Australia chase down a fourth-innings target of 205 in just 28.2 overs, taking a 1-0 lead into Thursday's second Test at the Gabba.

Khawaja, who turns 39 next month, has been retained in Australia's 14-man squad and said this week that he "should be right" to play. But he has been given no guarantees over his place by selectors, and has come under significant scrutiny after averaging 31.84 in the last two years with a single century.

Australia's squad assembled in Brisbane on Sunday and Head said before their training session that his role for the second Test had not yet been discussed. But he made it clear that he was open-minded about staying at the top of the order. "I'm happy," he said. "If that's what is needed to win a Test match and if that's what's required then, yeah, I'm fine with it.

"I'm preparing for anything at this stage… There's a fair bit to work through. I've just got here. We haven't really had many conversations over the last week. It's been about just spending some time out of the game as much as you can. You don't get much time to chill out in a massive series like this, where it's pretty full-on every single day."

Andrew McDonald revealed after the Perth Test that his Australia side had previously considered using different openers in each innings of a match, and Head said that he was "open" to the idea. "We've talked about that a lot: how you get there, and what personnel we have to be able to potentially do that and the personalities in the line-up," he said. "You've seen it a little bit in the T20 team as well, where we're trying to push the boundaries in power-hitting, and [asking] do we take singles at certain stages… I feel like I can play in any role, so I'm open to it, and it's just trying to work out in-game and in moments when that may come out and when you may use that.

"All options are on the table and have been for a long period of time about where this team can potentially get better, and where there's opportunities to potentially win games of cricket in moments. It's always been on the table."

Head was in agreement with Cummins, who is set to miss the second Test in Brisbane because of his ongoing back stress concerns, saying, "I agree with Pat. I think you could use this order and these players in a range of different ways and whatever ways that is to win games of cricket.