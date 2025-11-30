Root unperturbed by 'challenge' of facing pink-ball master Starc

England 's first training session at the Gabba on Sunday, ahead of the second Ashes Test , featured a couple of unfamiliar "dog-throwers".

With the Lions taking part in the Prime Ministers' XI match in Canberra , Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue with them, and the bowlers resting up after Saturday's session at Allan Border Field - only Ben Stokes sent deliveries down - net bowlers and coaches were working overtime. As were two new faces in England stash.

They were drafted in from the Sunshine Coast by bowling coach David Saker as reinforcements. And it was no coincidence that they were left-handed.

After Mitchell Starc blasted through England in the first Test at Perth to put Australia 1-0 up, the extra focus was a no-brainer. The tourists had no answers for Starc's brilliance as he finished with 10 in the match. They will need to find some ahead of the day-night Test, because no one does it better than the 35-year-old in this novelty off-shoot of the longest format.

No bowler has anywhere near as many as Starc's 81 pink-ball wickets at 17.08, nor his experience of 14 Tests with various iterations of the lighter Kookaburra. Like cocktails on a beach, he is a class apart when the sun sets. And with half of each day's play expected to take place under lights, there is unlikely to be a period not suited to his game.

As is England's way, the onus is on individuals to work out their own ways of combating Starc. And it was noteworthy that one of England's greatest problem-solvers, Joe Root , hogged a left-handed thrower during the afternoon session, trying to workshop a method against a familiar foe.

The pair have played each other 23 times - red and pink - and Starc has the upper hand in their ongoing battle. Test cricket's second-most productive run-scorer averages just 17.36 against Starc, who has removed Root 10 times in Tests, including twice last week.

"I think the first innings, to be honest, it was a pretty good ball," Root said of his dismissal for a duck on day one, twisted around and edging to third slip. "Nipped across you from straight in. I wasn't looking to whip it through square leg or anything like that. It was just one of those things you can get on a lively wicket. In England that probably doesn't carry, it drops short with soft hands. It's just one of the things you have to wear."

In the second innings, Root felt he started well "being quite busy and proactive" before edging a drive onto his stumps for 8 from 11 deliveries. The third batter dismissed in a run-less six balls that turned the Test on its head. "I just made a slight error of judgement and it costs you. You could play and miss at that, or it goes between stumps and keeper and goes for four, and you never think about it again."

Joe Root trains at the Gabba • Getty Images

Fine margins? Or, whisper it - does Root have a Starc problem? Both can be true, of course. Likewise, the fact that since adding the wobble seam delivery to his repertoire, Starc has been able to challenge both edges of the bat, regardless of whether he is faced with a right- or left-hander. Supplemented by his pace, angle and swing, he was able to cover for the loss of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in the first Test, and may do again in the second.

"Clearly the more he's played, the more experience he's getting, and the more skills he's developed," Root said. "He's a fine bowler and has been for a long time - and that's never changed. They've had a couple of injuries, and he's had to step up and he did that very well in the last game. Our challenge will be, can we counter that this week?"

Root is optimistic solutions can be found, even in Starc's day-night domain, and sees no reason why the bowler's strengths cannot be managed to a degree. It is worth noting, Starc's average with the pink ball at the Gabba is a solid yet unspectacular 29.00, with 14 dismissals across six innings.

"It's understanding all of the different tools he might have and then how are you going to counter that both in a positive manner and in allowing yourself to do it for a long period of time. Just being clear individually in how you want to go about scoring your runs and readying yourself as best you can is going to be the key."

"It felt pretty good when facing it. I think it's [the black seam] actually a nice way of really focusing on the ball. Look hard at that seam and give you as many cues as you can from that point of release.