Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Giants; both teams unchanged
Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues expected dew later, and said DY Patil Stadium was better for chasing
Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs Gujarat Giants
Delhi Capitals (DC) new captain Jemimah Rodrigues won her second toss in as many days and opted to bowl again - this time against Gujarat Giants (GG). Both teams remain unchanged after coming into this game with contrasting results in their season openers.
DC were thrashed by defending champions Mumbai Indians by 50 runs on Saturday night, whereas GG overcame UP Warriorz on the same day and at the same ground by 10 runs.
Rodrigues expected dew later in the game, and said the DY Patil Stadium, almost her home ground, was always "good to chase". Playing their second game within 24 hours, Rodrigues said the quick turnaround might work for them, as it gave them "no time to overthink".
GG captain Ashleigh Gardner was happy to see that "different people stood up at different times" in their first game this season.
GG have won only two out of the six matches they have played against DC in the three completed seasons of the WPL.
Delhi Capitals: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Lizelle Lee (wk), 3 Laura Wolvaardt, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Niki Prasad, 7 Chinelle Henry, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Minnu Mani, 10 N Shree Charani, 11 Nandani Sharma
Gujarat Giants: 1 Beth Mooney (wk), 2 Sophie Devine, 3 Anushka Sharma, 4 Ash Gardner (capt), 5 Georgia Wareham, 6 Bharti Fulmali, 7 Kanika Ahuja, 8 Kashvee Gautam, 9 Tanuja Kanwar, 10 Rajeshwari Gayakwad, 11 Renuka Singh