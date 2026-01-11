Delhi Capitals opt to bowl against Giants; both teams unchanged

Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bowl vs Gujarat Giants

DC were thrashed by defending champions Mumbai Indians by 50 runs on Saturday night, whereas GG overcame UP Warriorz on the same day and at the same ground by 10 runs.

Rodrigues expected dew later in the game, and said the DY Patil Stadium, almost her home ground, was always "good to chase". Playing their second game within 24 hours, Rodrigues said the quick turnaround might work for them, as it gave them "no time to overthink".

GG captain Ashleigh Gardner was happy to see that "different people stood up at different times" in their first game this season.

GG have won only two out of the six matches they have played against DC in the three completed seasons of the WPL.

Delhi Capitals: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Lizelle Lee (wk), 3 Laura Wolvaardt, 4 Jemimah Rodrigues (capt), 5 Marizanne Kapp, 6 Niki Prasad, 7 Chinelle Henry, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Minnu Mani, 10 N Shree Charani, 11 Nandani Sharma