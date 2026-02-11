Namibia look to make a splash with India battling injury and illness

Big picture: India sweat on Abhishek, Bumrah, Washington

February is usually a wonderful time in Delhi, when winter starts giving way to spring, but people are already complaining of a missed spring with temperatures hitting the late 20s as early as the second week of February. Even amid the climate change of the last decade or so, there has been one pattern: a late hailstorm typically brings back another week of chilly weather. An Indian Winter, if you will, Delhi's response to Indian Summer, which is the term the English give to a late spell of hot weather when it should be autumn.

The fans, who will sell out the Feroz Shah Kotla even with schools turning down offers for free tickets for students to non-India matches because of looming board exams, will hope for a similar storm of sixes after a dry run in India 's tournament-opener. The anticipation for 300 in the Indian media has come in for some mockery, with the pitches not turning out as flat as they are in bilaterals, but at a venue with small boundaries that has turned high-scoring in recent IPL seasons, India will hope to get back to big-scoring ways after navigating a banana peel against USA on a gripping Wankhede surface.

Form guide

India WWLWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

Namibia LWLWW

Namibia will hope to do better with the bat after posting only 156 against Netherlands • ICC/Getty Images

In the spotlight: Bernard Scholtz and Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav's blinder that gave them a match-winning score. That wretched year of 2025, during which he didn't score a single fifty, seems well and truly behind him now. Suryakumar now has When India were struggling against USA in the unfamiliar conditions laid out by Mumbai, it was's blinder that gave them a match-winning score. That wretched year of 2025, during which he didn't score a single fifty, seems well and truly behind him now. Suryakumar now has more match awards for India than anyone, having gone past Virat Kohli's 16.

Bernard Scholtz can repeat what he did against Netherlands. In defence of a paltry 156, the left-arm spinner took out opener Max O'Dowd and conceded just 27 in his four overs. Namibia, another Associate side that like to open the bowling with a spinner, will hopecan repeat what he did against Netherlands. In defence of a paltry 156, the left-arm spinner took out opener Max O'Dowd and conceded just 27 in his four overs.

Team news

Washington has joined the Indian squad, but they have other health troubles in the side. Bumrah missed their first match with illness, and while he seems to have recovered and bowled full-tilt at the nets on Tueday, Abhishek has been struggling with a stomach issue. He reportedly played in Mumbai with fever, and it turned worse by the time the team reached Delhi, where he was hospitalised. Tilak Varma said on Wednesday that he has been discharged, but India will take a call on his availability on the day of the match. India might want to take their time with the big names, and in the process give some game time to the reserves.

India (probable): 1 Abhishek Sharma/Sanju Samson, 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Rinku Singh, 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Jasprit Bumrah/ Mohammed Siraj, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.

Seventeen-year-old fast bowler Max Heingo bowled only two overs and went for 22 against Netherlands. Namibia could replace him with the more experienced Ben Shikongo.

Namibia (possible): 1 Louren Steenkamp, 2 Jan Frylinck, 3 Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, 4 Gerhard Erasmus (capt), 5 JJ Smit, 6 Zane Green (wk), 7 Dylan Leicher, 8 Willem Myburgh, 9 Ruben Trumpelmann, 10 Bernard Scholtz, 10 Ben Shikongo.

Pitch and conditions

A low score in a 11am match in Delhi is no definitive proof that the pitch is slow or not batting-friendly. The real test of the conditions will be when India play in the evening. And don't worry, no hailstorm is happening yet. It is going to be as nice as pleasant as it can be in that city's air.

Stats and trivia