Wood set to miss second Test after long road back from injury

Mark Wood is set to miss the second Test at Brisbane as England look to preserve their prized fast bowler for the remainder of the Ashes.

Wood was part of an all-pace attack in the opening Test at Perth, his first competitive appearance in close to nine months after returning from knee surgery in March that addressed medial ligament damage. It was also his first Test cap since August 2024, against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford.

England's caution around Wood is understandable. At his best, he is the fastest bowler in the world. But his injury history, including recent troubles with his left knee, which requires heavy strapping, and the fact he turns 36 in January means they must constantly monitor his situation.

Speaking to Fox Cricket during the opening Test in Perth, Wood conceded he would "definitely not play five".

Wood was a doubt ahead of the first Test, having reported tightness in his left hamstring the week before at Lilac Hill after sending down eight overs - two four-over bursts - during the warm-up match against England Lions. He subsequently proved his fitness in the Perth Stadium nets, and bowled with great pace on the first day, clocking Cameron Green in the grille with a brutal 93mph/150kph bouncer.

England's defeat in Perth was swift enough that the match lasted only two days, with Wood bowling just 11 overs altogether, returning 0 for 44. Three of those came in the second innings as Travis Head's bombastic century ensured Australia achieved their target of 205 in 28.2 overs.

Conspicuous by his absence from England's first training session at Allan Border Field on Saturday ahead of Thursday's pink-ball Test, it appears Wood is being held back as the tourists seek to bounce back from going 1-0 down. Provided there are no complications, Wood could be back in contention for the third Test in Adelaide, which begins in 18 days.

Tongue is in prime position to state his case this weekend as part of a Lions side taking on the Prime Minister's XI in a two-day pink-ball match in Canberra. Tongue is one of three Ashes squad members, along with Matthew Potts and Jacob Bethell, who have been released to take part in the match. While Potts will also be considered to replace Wood, Tongue's extra pace, steepling bounce and knack of bowling the odd worldie has him front of the queue.

Wood admitted to being emotional after the eight-wicket defeat in Perth, even looking into camper vans to drive across the country from Western Australia to Queensland so as not to stew during the extra time off. Speaking on Saturday, Test captain Ben Stokes understood where his long-time friend was coming from.

Josh Tongue will likely head the queue to be Mark Wood's replacement • Getty Images

"He's so passionate about what he does, some people take disappointment different to others," Stokes said. "I've known Woody a long time, we're good mates, not just because we play cricket together. He's just as disappointed as anyone else in the dressing room, we've reflected this week, we've done all that and now we're focused on what we've got to do here in Brisbane."

Meanwhile, Stokes admitted he was "completely wrong" to refer to former players as "has-beens". Prior to the first Test, Stokes used the latter term when searching for the former after England's preparations for the Ashes had come under fire for amounting to a single, three-day warm-up match against the Lions at Lilac Hill.

Sir Ian Botham, Graham Gooch and Michael Atherton were three former England captains to take issue with the light lead-in to the series, with Michael Vaughan using his column in the Telegraph to take umbrage with the comments. Asked if he regretted them, Stokes said: "You know exactly what I meant by that. Everyone knows it was a slip of the tongue.

"I've explained that off record. I got the words I said there completely wrong. I think everyone knows that, I just never got asked about it on camera for me to say I got my words wrong. 'Has-beens' is a horrible word. It's the only thing that managed to come out of my mouth in that moment.