Devine hits Rana for 32 runs, the most expensive over in WPL history
The Gujarat Giants opener went 4, 4, 6, 6, 6, 6 to break the previous record of 28 runs, incidentally conceded by Rana
In the WPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium, Sophie Devine hit Sneh Rana for 32 runs in an over, making it the most expensive over in the history of the competition. Here's how ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball commentator Shashwat Kumar called it.
5.1 - Rana to Devine, FOUR runs
Welcomed with a boundary! Slot ball on the pads. Devine clears her front leg and muscles it through mid wicket!
5.2 - Rana to Devine, FOUR runs
Dropped - oh dear! Dragged down just outside off. Devine rocks back and carves it uppishly towards cover-point. Kapp dives to her left, gets both hands to it but cannot make it stick
5.3 - Rana to Devine, SIX runs
Sophie Devine on the charge! Slowed up on a fullish length on off. Devine dances down and launches it over long on!
5.4 - Rana to Devine, SIX runs
The party continues! Devine has a 25-ball fifty! Looped up and right where Devine wants it on leg stump. She clears her front leg and smokes it over cow corner!
5.5 - Rana to Devine, SIX runs
Three sixes in a row, and Devine is ripping Rana to shreds! Another floaty half-volley and Devine says thank you very much. She gets down on one knee and clubs it over deep midwicket!
5.6 - Rana to Devine, SIX runs
32 off the over, and that is the most expensive over ever in the WPL! The Giants already seem to have the Capitals on the mat now! Not the greatest ball Rana has ever bowled. This is a full toss on leg and Devine wallops it over deep mid wicket. A massive, massive over!
