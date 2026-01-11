Devine hits Rana for 32 runs, the most expensive over in WPL history

5.1 - Rana to Devine, FOUR runs

Welcomed with a boundary! Slot ball on the pads. Devine clears her front leg and muscles it through mid wicket!

5.2 - Rana to Devine, FOUR runs

Dropped - oh dear! Dragged down just outside off. Devine rocks back and carves it uppishly towards cover-point. Kapp dives to her left, gets both hands to it but cannot make it stick

5.3 - Rana to Devine, SIX runs

Sophie Devine on the charge! Slowed up on a fullish length on off. Devine dances down and launches it over long on!

5.4 - Rana to Devine, SIX runs

The party continues! Devine has a 25-ball fifty! Looped up and right where Devine wants it on leg stump. She clears her front leg and smokes it over cow corner!

5.5 - Rana to Devine, SIX runs

Three sixes in a row, and Devine is ripping Rana to shreds! Another floaty half-volley and Devine says thank you very much. She gets down on one knee and clubs it over deep midwicket!