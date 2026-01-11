BCB's integrity unit finds 'credible suspicion' during BPL

The BCB's integrity unit found "credible suspicion" during the ongoing BPL , which made them undertake "routine" operations, including questioning players and seizing mobile phones of franchise officials. According to a BCB press release on Sunday, the unit hasn't put any player under investigation nor have they found anyone guilty thus far.

"As part of standard integrity procedures, several foreign players have been spoken to privately as witnesses in order to verify recruitment processes, contractual arrangements, and payment structures," the BCB statement read. "Such meetings are confidential and preventive in nature, and do not imply that any player is under investigation or has already been found guilty."

The statement follows Dhaka Capitals ' chief executive Atik Fahad accusing the integrity unit officers of barging into their batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz 's hotel room in Sylhet over the weekend. Fahad also suggested the mental toll on his players could force the franchise to rethink its participation in the future editions.

"The anti-corruption unit should have at least considered this before going to such a player, but this type of behaviour with a big player is something neither he can accept nor can we accept," Fahad said during a press briefing. "Going into the room of a big foreign player - someone who is playing in the ILT20 and elsewhere - and creating trouble like that.

"If the management is not content mentally, if my players are not content, what better result can we expect? We are running the BPL while losing BDT 2-3 crore every year. On top of that, if we are mentally tortured like this, I don't know how we can stay competitive or continue to operate a franchise. If this situation continues, we won't have the courage to continue at all. I invest money, absorb losses, bring CSR funds from different companies, and then leave with humiliation. That is simply not possible."

Players and officials of Noakhali Express were also reportedly questioned, though the franchise has said they have protested against the integrity unit officials' behaviour.

The BCB, however, declared they have full confidence in the integrity unit's process, as it has helped them reduce suspicious activities in the past.

"Such measures by the BCB IU [integrity unit] are part of BCB's zero-tolerance policy and drive against corrupt cricketing activities," a BCB statement said. "The BCB IU operates in accordance with the general processes under the prevailing anti-corruption code of the ICC. Therefore, there has been no violation of the rights of any player or franchisee personnel by the BCB IU team in any way.