Khawaja Nafay: 'My job was to just work hard, and now, this one innings has changed everything'

The Gladiators batter on going viral in Bangladesh, smashing Shaheen Afridi for six, his PSL journey so far, and more

During Quetta Gladiators' game against Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium, many would have squinted in an attempt to recognise the baby-faced batter who had just smashed Shaheen Shah Afridi over long-on for six, and was carting Haris Rauf around the park. Twenty-two-year-old Khawaja Nafay turned what was a steep target of 188 into a canter at the end, smashing an unbeaten 60 off 31, and catapulting himself to national recognition - and perhaps even stardom - overnight. ESPNcricinfo caught him with him to find out where he's been all this while.

Most people didn't know much about you until that innings against Lahore Qalandars. Tell us a bit about yourself.

My cricket journey began like most people, watching it on TV. I caught the bug and wanted to play cricket myself. I went to Sir Liaquat [Ali Khan], who has been my coach since childhood. I worked very hard with him, and he used to put us through different kinds of practices. We didn't have proper nets so we used to improvise in different ways. I went to India for an U15 tournament, and after that played the regional U16s and U19s. I haven't played enough PCB-mandated cricket, just one year in the age groups. I played in the seniors and then grade 2, and then after that I was drafted in the BPL. After that I performed in Ramzan cricket, and because of that I was picked up in the PSL. I also went to the T10 competition, where Nadeem Omar was also present. This is kind of how it started.

Most of your cricket has been outside of the PCB's official pathways. Why is that the case?

I don't fully know why, but my performances weren't that great either. I just kept working hard and thought "next year I'll get a chance". I kept my faith strong, regardless of whether I was getting opportunities or not, my job was to work hard and play cricket. That's what I was doing, and now I've got the PSL.

My coach Liaquat continued to back me. Every time I used to wait for my name to come up at the National T20 or some other tournament, but it never used to happen. It's not anyone else's fault, I take all the blame myself. I just committed to working hard and forcing my way back into the system one day. It's difficult because if you're in the U-19 and you perform there, you get an opportunity at the PSL and stay within the system. In my mind I was just determined to work with my coach.

You mention your coach a lot. How did you journey with him start and how much of an influence has he been?

When I was about 10, I used to have a cousin who used to go to him at his academy. I used to roam about not doing much, and then one of the boys told me your cousin goes to this coach. I asked him and he said about the Future Stars Cricket Academy. I asked him to take me along. I did not go with any intention at the time to commit fully. But I saw the fielding drills and the training session Sir Liaquat conducted, and it instinctively made me realise I belonged here. From there I stuck with him and stayed for over a decade.

Sarfaraz said you were picked up at the BPL through Facebook videos. Is that really how it happened?

I got a call from the Chattogram Challengers. I don't know how it happened, whether through my Facebook videos or some other reason. But I have no idea who spotted me; it appeared their owner wanted me. I was invited, and next thing I know I'm at the BPL.

You didn't play too much there, just two games. But it appeared you enjoyed yourself. Was immersing yourself in that environment an important step in your career?

I gained a lot of experience and confidence there. Because of my social media posts, I had fans in Bangladesh. The crowds appeared to know me very well, and that gave me a lot of belief and made me think "I need to go even further here". God forged a path for me and I was drafted in at the PSL. I was spotted during Ramzan cricket in 2023 by Quetta and then picked up.

Nafay on Babar Azam: "Scoring runs in every match is not easy, so when he does it I try and learn from that" • AFP/Getty Images

You mention Ramzan cricket, but didn't play too much official cricket in 2023 after. What were you up to for the rest of the year?

The BPL is obviously viewed internationally, and people saw that I didn't perform there, so I just needed to commit to working harder again. But Ramzan cricket was around the corner and I did a really good job there. Then I played Grade 2 and the Hanif Mohammad trophy. My performances weren't great there either, but then this one PSL innings appears to have changed everything.

Since you were outside the system, did you know most of the players at the PSL, or this the first time you're getting to know them properly?

Like I said earlier, social media plays a role. Because of my online posts a lot of the players knew of me. They knew me in the BPL as well, and recognised me, which made fitting in a bit easier. I don't personally manage my social media. It's managed by someone at the Future Stars Academy, but my posts go viral to an extent I'd never really imagined. I try not to personally get involved in social media, though the videos are so widely seen people think I post them myself, which I don't.

"If you look at the shots Rohit plays, he generates such power with soft hands. It's something I'd also like to do" • Getty Images

A lot of the times players don't really believe they belong at the highest level until they do it once. That LQ innings, when you were picking Shaheen and Haris up and smashing them for sixes, was that when you truly believed "I can play against these guys"?

I don't know whether I think I'm their equal, but I have belief in my own abilities. My coach kept telling me I have the ability to play against top bowlers, and that was a belief I took with me. We know Shaheen and Haris are among the best bowlers in the world, not just in Pakistan. But in my mind, all I thought was to go and get my team the win.

There was that nice moment after the Lahore match when Shaheen embraced you and had a chat. What was that about?

Shaheen congratulated me and told me "well done, you played well." That gave me a lot of confidence. It was a nice moment for me, and one I savoured.

Do you view your best position up top or through the middle overs?

I'll bat where I'm asked to, but I was told at Quetta Gladiators that we'd use you in the middle order, even though I usually open or play in the top order. I knew this a few months in advance, so I've been practicing honing my skills as a middle order player for now.

"I don't know whether I think I'm their equal, but I have belief in my own abilities. My coach kept telling me I have the ability to play against top bowlers, and that was a belief I took with me"

You named Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma as your favourite players...

Babar is my favourite because of his consistency. He's already scored a hundred and two fifties here. Scoring runs in every match is not easy, so when he does it I try and learn from that. With Rohit, he plays with such soft hands, and even hits sixes with soft hands. If you look at the shots he plays, he generates such power with soft hands. It's something I'd also like to do.

In Pakistan players are hyped very quickly and lots of pressure is placed on them. Even Sarfaraz said you'd be a useful player for Pakistan. Do you dream about the national side at this point, or are you comfortable where you are?