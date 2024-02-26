PSL recap: Gladiators shine, Qalandars slide, and brothers unite at United

Also, the emergence of potential stars and DRS drama that ended with an apology

As the PSL approaches its second half, we haven't been short on storylines. Lahore Qalandars have provided nostalgia pangs, while the Shah brothers have made us feel old. Here's a review of the action so far

Quetta's Gladiatorial revival

Something had to be done about the Gladiators, who had gone from being the most consistent PSL franchise to the least over the last four years, finishing bottom or second from bottom each time. Owner Nadeem Omar replaced Moin Khan as head coach, bringing in Something had to be done about the Gladiators, who had gone from being the most consistent PSL franchise to the least over the last four years, finishing bottom or second from bottom each time. Owner Nadeem Omar replaced Moin Khan as head coach, bringing in Shane Watson to clean house.

The burning question concerned the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed, who had led the franchise in all eight seasons, and whose removal from Pakistan captaincy generated blowback that still rumbles on in some quarters. Watson opted to appoint Rilee Rossouw as captain, and since then, a new-look Gladiators have looked little short of imperious.

Mohammad Amir moving to the side has been one of the success stories of the season, while spinner Abrar Ahmed is arguably the most effective spinner at this season's PSL. Jason Roy still carries a devastating impact up front, while, in a sign of a franchise being healthy, they have had several players make an impact.

Most notable of these has been 22-year-old Khawaja Nafay , who broke into the PSL from outside the conventional pathway system in Pakistan. He flayed Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf during an unbeaten 31-ball 60 as Gladiators downed Gladiators.

Lahore's title defence

"No one wants to see something like that," is the sort of thing people utter when looking at, say, an F1 crash or a player animatedly arguing with an official. And yet, for people who seemingly don't want to see it, no one seems to be able to look away either; sometimes, that's all they've come for.

Which brings us to the Qalandars. Unless you're one of their long-suffering, briefly celebratory supporters, Qalandars managing to forge a path towards glorious failure is now PSL heritage. After bucking that trend three of the past four years, that tried and tested story arc has returned, and it's still as watchable.

It didn't help that Rashid Khan was absent from the very outset, or that talisman Fakhar Zaman has yet to find form. There are sparks of a late charge, but after five successive losses, their playoff path is vanishingly small.

Naseem Shah has looked quick, and now has familial company too • AFP/Getty Images

The heir and the spares

Naseem Shah might now be the prince of Pakistani fast bowling, but Islamabad United felt you couldn't have too many Shahs in a roster. Head coach Mike Hesson told ESPNcricinfo he was surprised Naseem Shah might now be the prince of Pakistani fast bowling, but Islamabad United felt you couldn't have too many Shahs in a roster. Head coach Mike Hesson told ESPNcricinfo he was surprised Ubaid Shah , the youngest, was even available by the time their pick came around, and thus, Naseem, Hunain Shah and Ubaid were united at United.

It's been one of the more wholesome storylines and doesn't need instant impact to validate it. Naseem presenting his younger brothers with debut caps was a dream come true for all involved, as was opening the bowling with his youngest brother. There have been moments, such as Hunain getting rid of Jason Roy the first time he bowled to him. Still, for now, United continue to rely most heavily on Naseem, whose pace upon return from injury mercifully appears undiluted.

DRS drama

One thing cricket recently had over football is the efficiency and accuracy with which decisions are reviewed, and the relatively little controversy they generate. The last week, however, has seen DRS outdo VAR on that front, from the Test series in India to the PSL in Lahore. As Islamabad United threatened to tie down Quetta Gladiators in a low-scoring game, United bowler Salman Ali Agha trapped Rossouw in front, and the umpire agreed. However, DRS didn't, and deemed it missing, though the tracking trajectory appeared different from the original replay.

Rossouw would remain unbeaten and the Gladiators would win, but Shadab Khan came out fuming, directly attributing the loss to technology. On most occasions, players can safely be ignored after a bruising loss, but this wasn't one of them.