Rauf out of PSL with shoulder dislocation

Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the remainder of PSL 2024 with a dislocated shoulder. The Lahore Qalandars fast bowler suffered the injury during the match against Karachi Kings on Saturday and will need four to six weeks to recover.

"The medical panel, after consultation, concluded that he needs four to six weeks to recover, forcing him to miss the PSL season," the Qalandars said in a statement.

Rauf injured himself off the second last ball of a tight game, taking a tumbling catch running in from long-off to dismiss Hasan Ali. Rauf took the catch cleanly and rolled forward awkwardly, immediately in pain. It couldn't prevent a fourth successive loss for the defending champions, though Rauf had a good game with the ball.

He picked up 1 for 22 from his four overs, a welcome return to form after a tough start. Rauf had been going at 11 runs per over before last night's game and had only picked only two wickets in those.

The injury caps a difficult few months for Rauf on and off the field, the first since he burst on to the scene with Qalandars. He had a poor World Cup in India, struggling to make an impact as Pakistan failed to get out of the group stages. That form was somewhat rectified in New Zealand where he took seven wickets in a 4-1 series loss for Pakistan, but went at 10.61 per over.

By then, however, he was already in the midst of a faltering relationship with the PCB. He had turned down the opportunity to play in Pakistan's Test series in Australia before the New Zealand games, irking chief selector Wahab Riaz and then team director Mohammad Hafeez. Rauf said he wanted to concentrate on his white-ball game and had a contract with the Melbourne Stars in the BBL. After a delay, the PCB granted him an NOC to play in the league, but only until he had to join the Pakistan side in New Zealand.

His refusal to make himself available for Pakistan's Tests, however, led to a sanction earlier this month, when the PCB terminated his central contract