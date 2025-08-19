Renuka, Amanjot in India's World Cup squad; Shafali misses out

Shafali Verma , who fell out of favour in the ODI set-up last year, continues to miss out on selection, while Tejal Hasnabis and Sayali Satghare, who were all part of the recent ODI series against England, have been left out of the 15-member squad.

Amanjot has, however, been rested for the three-match ODI series against Australia leading up to the World Cup, with India captain Harmanpreet Kaur saying she was at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence "working on a few small niggles". Renuka has been named in that squad for the series, which starts on September 14 in New Chandigarh. Satghare will also play the three ODIs against Australia and will be replaced by Amanjot for the World Cup.

Amanjot, who has risen through the ranks to become one of the key allrounders for India, missed the last two ODIs against England last month due to a flare up of a back injury. Renuka, meanwhile, has been out of international cricket since December 2024 with a stress fracture.

"Renuka has been a precious player for us," chief selector Neetu David said. "She had niggles and been out of the game, but is available. Is our main player. This is a main event, great she's part of the team."

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

David said Shafali, who recently played in the three one-dayers for India A against Australia A in Brisbane, is still part of India's ODI plans in the future. "Shafali played the Australia A series. She's in the system, it's not like she's not. We've got our eyes on her. Hope she plays a lot more and garners experience, it'll help serve India in the 50-overs format."

Kranti Goud , who finished as the highest wicket-taker in the England ODIs, is among the pace bowlers in the squad alongside Renuka, Amanjot and Arundhati Reddy. Sneh Rana, who made an excellent comeback during the Sri Lanka tri-series, and Shree Charani are the two other specialist spinners in the squad, along with Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav.

"We have Renuka and Kranti [to bowl] in the power play," Harmanpreet said. "Then have Shree Charani, Deepti and Radha to bowl in the slog overs, Sneh Rana in the middle overs. We didn't want to make a lot of changes and wanted continuity."

Pratika Rawal, who took over Shafali's spot in the format last year and has been impressive across her 14 ODIs so far, is expected to continue opening alongside Smriti Mandhana. Harleen Deol, who has shown consistency with the bat in recent times, is expected to continue at No. 3, with Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues to follow at No. 4 and 5 respectively.

Yastika Bhatia, who last played an ODI in October 2024, is also in the squad and will serve as a back-up option for wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. Though Satghare is not part of the World Cup squad, she is among the standbys alongside Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry and Minnu Mani. Bhatia made two fifties in the Australia A series, which Hasnabis, Mani and Rawat were also part of.

Co-hosts India and Sri Lanka are set to begin the tournament on September 30. India have never won the ODI World Cup but have made the final twice, in 2005 and 2017.

The selectors also picked up an India A squad that will play the warm-up match against South Africa on September 28. All six standbys for the main squad and Shafali are part of that team. India's main team will play their warm-up against England on September 25.

India squad for Australia ODIs

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare, Radha Yadav, N Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana

India's World Cup squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Renuka Singh, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh, Kranti Goud, Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, N Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana

Standbys: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Uma Chetry (wk), Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare

India A squad for warm-up match