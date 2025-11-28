Cummins set to miss Brisbane Test against England as Australia name unchanged 14

Pat Cummins has not been included in what is an unchanged Australia squad for the day-night Test against England at the Gabba, but there remains a slim chance he could be parachuted into a comeback appearance if things go well during training in Brisbane.

For now, the selectors have retained the 14 players who were on duty in Perth, with Josh Inglis, Michael Neser and Beau Webster among those who did not make the XI.

Cummins, who had an extensive training session at the SCG on Friday, when he bowled to stand-in captain Steven Smith, will travel to Brisbane to continue his return to bowling.

He is next due to bowl on Monday and, while there is nothing stopping the selectors adding him to the squad nearer the game, the likely outcome is a return for the third Test in Adelaide which gives him another two weeks to prepare and build his loads. However, ESPNcricinfo understands he has not been completely ruled out of the pink-ball Test.

During his rehab, Cummins has yet to bowl on back-to-back days and had a three day gap between each of his sessions this after returning from Perth.

Speaking to broadcasters during the Perth Test, Cummins had given himself "half a chance" of being ready for Brisbane and had bowled with the pink ball since returning to Sydney after the two-day finish.

"It looked like a player that was nearing the completion of his rehabilitation," coach Andrew McDonald said after Perth. "The intensity was there, the ball speed was there. There's a lot of positives, but now it's just really building that resilience within the soft tissue and making sure that we're not putting him in harm's way in terms of accelerating it too much."

Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja has retained his place in the squad after back spasms in Perth limited his role, leaving him unable to open the batting in either innings. Travis Head 's success in the position during Australia's chase, where he hammered 123 off 83 balls, has prompted debate about whether it should be made a permanent move.

Providing Khawaja is fit, he is favoured to retain his spot, although Inglis and Webster are middle-order options should the selectors opt for a change.

Speaking at event for his foundation, Khawaja said his recovery was tracking well ahead of his home Test.

Pat Cummins runs in with a pink ball • Getty Images

"I'm really glad that we got it done that night, because the next day I already had the radiology booked," he said. "Next day I was going to get an epidural in my back, so I can actually move somewhat. It was a tough three days, but I was trying to do everything I could to actually get on the field and play for Australia ... so if the team needed me, I was there."

"I've never had back spasms before, so it's very new to me. But the last few days, it's been good."

The absence of Cummins means that Brendan Doggett , who claimed five wickets in Perth, will likely retain his place, alongside Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

"I am going to control what I can control, keep ticking the legs over, and keep bowling and trying to improve in every session and game," Doggett said on Thursday. "If I get called on in that second Test, I feel like I am ready to go again."

Josh Hazlewood , who was never a chance to feature in Brisbane, continued his recovery from a hamstring injury with another light bowl on Friday and there remains a chance he could play a part later in the series.

"It's coming along slowly," Hazlewood told Fox Sports at the SCG on Friday. "[I have been] running and everything's going well. It's probably tough to put a timeline on it. I think 'Ron' [Andrew McDonald] probably nailed it the other day…play a part in the back end, hopefully."

Australia will gather in Brisbane on Sunday.

Australia squad for second Test vs England