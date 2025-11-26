Finch: Head at No. 5 best fit for pink-ball Test

Usman Khawaja 's spot has come under scrutiny after Head's spectacular century at the top when he was promoted after Khawaja suffered further back spasms on the second day, having also been unable to take his usual spot in the first innings with England collapsing so quickly he couldn't make up enough time on the field.

However, Finch said that the pink-ball factor of the second Test adds another layer on how Australia may structure their side and argued that in this case having Head in the middle was the favoured option.

"If this wasn't a pink-ball test match coming up at the Gabba, I would tend to agree and say, you know what, maybe it is time to throw him [Head] up there and you just launch into it from day one of a Test," Finch told ESPN's Around The Wicket.

"But I just feel as though the fact that it is a pink-ball test, the impact that that brand new ball can have and the impact that Travis Head can have batting at No. 5 when the pink ball does go a bit soft and the game can sort of, the wicket can flatten out. I like him at five still, just to be that real explosive player through the middle order."

Khawaja batted at No. 4 on the first day in Perth and gloved a rising delivery from Brydon Carse. His form was a talking point ahead of the Ashes after making one Test century in his last 44 innings prior to the series.

Brisbane would be a home Test for Khawaja - where he is the leading run-scorer in day-night first-class cricket at the Gabba with 502 runs at 50.02 - and Clarke does not see Australia shifting from the original plan for now.

Usman Khawaja's position is being debate after Travis Head's stunning success as an opener • AFP/Getty Images

"I think he plays. I think if he's fit, they give him another chance," Clarke said. "I think a few days and Uzzie will be sweet. He hasn't had this back problem that many times throughout his career, so I think he will be fit."

Meanwhile, both Clarke and Finch agreed that Lyon should be a lock for Brisbane despite only sending down two overs in Perth and having been left out of the day-night Test in Jamaica earlier this year.

"He's in for sure," Clarke, who was Lyon's first Test captain, said. "He's in my XI every Test match. Unless it's an absolute raging green seamer. Like even Perth, the wicket certainly didn't look that bad. I'm still picking a spinner in my team."

Finch added: "The impact that Nathan Lyon has in that side is huge. We saw him not selected for the Test in Jamaica…and they were extreme conditions. So Australia decided that they probably weren't going to use a spinner at all. I can see from that point of view why it happened in Jamaica. At the Gabba, 100%, it should not ever be talked about, Nathan Lyon not being in an Australian XI."

The other decision that will need to be made will be around the fitness of Pat Cummins who is pushing for a return in Brisbane. He bowled with the pink ball in Sydney on Tuesday and speaking during the Perth Test gave himself "half a chance" of being ready for the Gabba.