WPL hat-tricks: Nandani Sharma fourth to join the list

Nandani Sharma spearheaded into record books by becoming the fourth player to pick up a hat-trick in the WPL. She achieved the feat in the WPL 2026 game between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium. Here is a list of all hat-tricks in the competition.

Nandani Sharma in WPL 2026 vs GG

Playing only her second match of the WPL, Nandani was used as first-change bowler by DC on the night. She first struck in her second over, the 11th of the innings, to deny Sophie Devine a century. She was then handed the ball for the final over of the innings and picked up four wickets in five balls including the hat-trick. She first had Kashvee Gautam caught at long-on before dismissing Kanika Ahuja (stumped by Beth Mooney), Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka (both bowled) to complete the treble. In the process, she became the first Indian fast bowler to pick up a five-for in the WPL

Grace Harris in WPL 2025 vs DC

Chasing 178, DC were left with an improbable task of scoring 34 off the final over. Harris, who had earlier dismissed Annabel Sutherland, came on and polished the last three wickets in three balls. Niki Prasad first toe-ended a pull off a shortish ball straight to midwicket. Then Arundhati Reddy backed away and sliced a full toss to cover-point. And then, Minnu Mani couldn't resist going hard at a looped up ball and powered it straight back to Harris, who fumbled before holding on.

Deepti Sharma celebrates her hat-trick • BCCI

Deepti Sharma in WPL 2024 vs DC

Meg Lanning was helping DC cruise towards a win in the 139-run chase with a half-century before Deepti's split hat-trick turned the tables. She speared the last ball of her third over - 14th of the chase - full, which Lanning missed sweeping and was trapped lbw. Then with DC needing 15 off 12 with six wickets in hand, Deepti again made a telling impact. She first bowled Annabel Sutherland, who missed the swipe across the line. She generously flighted the next one to Arundhati Reddy, who looked to hit it out of the park but miscued it to deep midwicket, which gave her the hat-trick. One ball later, she also had Shikha Pandey caught and bowled to finish with 4 for 19, paving the way for UP Warriorz's (UPW) one-run win.

Issy Wong in WPL 2023 vs UPW