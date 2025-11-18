Have England ever won a Test in Perth? asked Nicky Harrison from England

England have a pretty poor record in Test matches in Perth, where the Ashes series starts later this week. They haven't yet played at the new Perth Stadium - Australia won the first four Tests played there before coming a cropper against India last November - but at the traditionally bouncy pitch at the former Test ground, the WACA, England played 14 matches and won only one. That was in 1978-79, when Australia had a weakened team thanks to defections to Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket.