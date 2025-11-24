Shamsi pulls out of SA20 for personal reasons, MI Cape Town call up Kaber as replacement

MICT's spin-bowling contingent for the fourth season includes Rashid Khan, George Linde and Dane Piedt. Their fast-bowling attack features Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch and Dwaine Pretorius.

Kaber returns to the franchise he represented in the last two seasons. He played one game in MICT's 2024-25 title-winning campaign and eight in the 2023-24 season.

Overall, Kaber has bowled in seven innings in SA20 and has taken 10 wickets, averaging 16.60 at an economy rate of 8.05. In four batting innings, he has scored just 34 runs but with three unbeaten knocks. In the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge , he has seven wickets in six games for Warriors at an economy rate of 6.31 and average of 17.42.

Shamsi was picked by MICT in the auction held in September for R500,000 (US$ 29,000 approx.) and was set to play his maiden season with the franchise. He represented Joburg Super Kings last season and Paarl Royals for the first two seasons. Shamsi is currently representing Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10 . Earlier this year, he opted out of a Cricket South Africa (CSA) national contract, and was not selected for the ODI series against India. His last T20I appearance was in the 2024 T20 World Cup.