From Ahmedabad to Perth, Head's greatest hits: which was the best?

As the cricket world still tries to take stock of Travis Head's performance at Perth Stadium, here's a look back and some of his other match-defining performances. Vote in our poll of which one you think is his greatest innings (carry on reading for a reminder of each of the options).

Having been dropped during the India series the previous summer, this marked a recall for Head. Given the freedom to play a way which suited him, he took it with both hands. Australia were well ahead of the game when he arrived in the middle, but a few overs later England had struck to threaten a fightback with the score 195 for 5 in reply to a paltry 147. Those thoughts did not last long. Head proceeded to tear England apart, reaching fifty from 51 balls and needing just another 34 to bring up a barnstorming century. "It's still a pinch-myself sort of thing, still can't quite work out what transpired over the last couple of hours," he said.

This innings didn't quite reach the three-figure mark but was match-defining on a spiteful surface in a game that didn't last beyond the second day. Australia were 27 for 3 in reply to 152 when Head came to the middle and he scored 92 of the 155 runs that came while he was at the crease. There was only one other half-century in the match.

Having missed out on the inaugural WTC final due to over-rate penalties, this had been a huge focus for Australia. When Head, who had been left out of a Test in India a few months earlier, walked in on the opening day, the innings was tottering at 76 for 3 with India having struck either side of lunch. By the close, he had given them a position of strength they wouldn't relinquish. Head went from 50 to 100 in 46 balls while Steven Smith watched on in his slipstream. His strokeplay soon had India chasing the game and they could do nothing to stop before the damage had become too great.

Australia were so convinced of Head's match-winning ability that they were willing to play the first part of the World Cup with 14-man squad as he recovered from a broken hand. He repaid the faith in spades. In his comeback match against New Zealand, on the back of a handful of nets, he clubbed a ferocious century, forging an opening stand of 175 in 19 overs with David Warner in what became a thrilling five-run victory.

Travis Head takes on the short ball • Associated Press

If the New Zealand innings was impressive, this was the game where Head wrote his name into cricket immortality. Chasing 241, Australia were wobbling on 47 for 3 with Head himself struggling on 10 from 15 balls. What followed was stunning as he compiled a 95-ball century with 15 fours and four sixes that broke the hearts of millions. "Not in my wildest dreams did I think I'd be here," he said. "To imagine getting a hundred in a World Cup final, not knowing if I was going to be here, it's crazy." His post-match celebrations became almost as iconic as the innings itself.

Australia were under huge pressure coming into this Test after a massive defeat in Perth. Mitchell Starc's six wickets had put them in charge, but they had not found safe waters with the bat as India chipped away at the top order. Then Head, on his home ground, took charge. He had a strike rate of at least a run-a-ball against all the quicks including a notable 119 facing Jasprit Bumrah. By the time Mohammed Siraj gave Head an almighty send-off after spearing through a yorker, India were sick of the sight of him.

Travis Head sizes up the World Cup trophy • ICC/Getty Images

Another Gabba classic for Head, albeit in a Test spoiled by the weather, and with plenty of similarities to the WTC final knock a couple of years previous. Australia were 75 for 3 when he joined Smith to forge a 241-run stand of which Head made 148 of them. Once again he went through the gears with a 71-ball fifty turning into three figures after just another 44 deliveries.