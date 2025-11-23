Muthusamy comes out of the wilderness and stuns India

Though Muthusamy has spent his domestic career labelled as a batting allrounder, he was picked at international level as more of a bowling allrounder. He was included in South Africa 's Guwahati XI at the expense of a seamer, rather than one of the frontline batters (remember Zubayr Hamza and Dewald Brevis are sitting on the sidelines). Still, he managed to do what no-one else has in the series so far: score a hundred.

And he did it while demonstrating the perfect technique for these conditions, with a solid defence, the ability to play the ball late and levels of patience that Ravi Shastri called "meditative." While Muthusamy himself often only goes as far as saying he is "just trying to do a job for the team," as he did in Sunday's post-match press conference, he also showed a skill set that ranged from navigating Mohammed Siraj in fading light on day one to negotiating Jasprit Bumrah and India's spinners on day two.

Muthusamy occupied the crease with monk-like discipline. In the early stages of his innings, he looked for runs only when he could steer the ball behind square. He had two nervy moments - one, when he was on 37 and edged Bumrah short of second slip; the other on 48, when he missed a sweep and was given out lbw to Jadeja.

South Africa had just crossed 300 at the time, and his partnership with Kyle Verreynne was worth 57. Muthusamy later told the broadcasters he was so "emotional and disappointed" at losing his wicket that he just reviewed, not knowing whether there was anything that could save him. While he waited for the replays and chatted to Verreynne, Muthusamy said he realised there was the possibility the ball brushed his glove, although he didn't feel it. When the smallest of spikes resulted in Rod Tucker's on-field out decision being overturned, neither the Indian fielders nor Muthusamy could believe it, but that's sport. There's often some luck involved.

Muthusamy capitalised on his, and later, revealed his improved coordination at the crease was down to a stint with a South African sports scientist, Dr Sheryll Calder, who founded EyeGym - an organisation that works with ordinary people and athletes to sharpen motor responses.

Senuran Muthusamy had an answer to everything the Indians threw at him • AFP/Getty Images

There was a point when Muthusamy "wasn't sure if I'd ever play Test cricket again, and certainly not in India." For four years after his debut in Visakhapatnam, he just went into what he called "the wilderness," of domestic cricket, where he took 76 wickets in 24 matches at 25.15. He was looked at again when Shukri Conrad took over as head coach. Even then, Muthusamy played just one game in 2023, against West Indies in Centurion, where South Africa went all-pace but with the security of someone who could bowl spin. He only bowled eight overs in the match.

Since then, Muthusamy has played six of South Africa's 21 Tests but only appeared in consecutive matches once, in Pakistan last month where conditions called for an extra spinner. That he can bat is a bonus (especially for a coach like Conrad who places significant store in allrounders ), and it's proved more than handy in Guwahati.

And let's not forget that Muthusamy definitely can bat. His game awareness, especially of his own scoring strengths - which is something South Africa have been working on - was exemplary, and he even ventured out of his crease as his innings progressed. When he was on 68 and had seen Marco Jansen clear the ropes, Muthusamy decided he could also show aggression. Washington Sundar tossed the ball up and Muthusamy slogged it over long-on for his first six. Jansen would go on to hit six more sixes during what Muthusamy called a "sublime knock," helping South Africa race past 400.

Muthusamy and Verreynne managed just 28 runs in the first hour of play and scored at a rate of 2.23 per over, but when that partnership was broken and Jansen came in, the run-rate jumped to 5.49. Several factors, including an older ball and a flat pitch, contributed to the difference. But mostly it was Jansen.

"He's got fantastic levers, he's a clean striker of the ball, and he really showed his skills today," Muthusamy said. "That was a treat to watch from the other end. It was really attritional cricket out there until Marco came in and really played his shots beautifully. It was a good challenge and then awesome to just build those partnerships and really extend our first innings."

After bettering his previous career-best of 84 with a swing over midwicket, Jansen was on track for a first Test hundred, and furious with himself when he bottom-edged Kuldeep Yadav onto his stumps on 93. But South Africa could still be satisfied with their highest score in India, since the 558 for 6 declared in Nagpur in 2010. The next step is figuring out how to take wickets a surface that is still excellent for batting.

Muthusamy seems to be banking on the collective experience of the South African attack more than the prospect of the surface deteriorating and taking turn as the team goes in search of a series win. "We'll adjust accordingly to the conditions. Simon (Harmer), Kesh(av Maharaj), and myself have got a lot of experience," he said. "Simon's got over 1,000 first-class wickets and Kesh has over 200 international wickets, so there's a vast amount of experience, and I look forward to seeing how things unfold."