Jansen reaches great heights and carries South Africa with him

Okay, not quite, but now that you're interested, hear him out about why he wishes he could shave a bit off his 2.08 metres, especially when he is playing in India.

"I've always struggled bowling in India, whether it was white ball or red ball," Jansen said at the post-day press conference, "And I'm still jealous of people that get the ball to squat and nip back. Yesterday was a perfect example. (I bowled a ball) that went over off stump because I'm so tall. For a different bowler, like KG [Kagiso Rabada] that's hitting top of off, so I've always been jealous of those people where they're a bit shorter than me."

just over the top of the sticks. Rahul judged it well but Jansen was frustrated, knowing he had come close to bowling the The delivery Jansen referred to came late on day two of the Guwahati Test , at the end of his second over. He pitched the ball on a length. It seamed back in to KL Rahul. He left it. And it sailedover the top of the sticks. Rahul judged it well but Jansen was frustrated, knowing he had come close to bowling the India opener.

A tall fast bowler can often find it difficult to keep the stumps in play. But there is a flip side to it. A broadcast graphic showed that Jansen's short ball pitched almost a metre closer to the batter than Mohammed Siraj's and still generated disconcerting bounce.

Going short wasn't the plan when the day began. South Africa's initial breakthrough came when the spinners operated in tandem for 17 overs in the morning session. Keshav Maharaj had Rahul caught at slip to break a 65-run opening stand while Simon Harmer was at the other end. Jansen then replaced Maharaj and the short-ball barrage started because South Africa thought they were "just going to try it." He bowled six in a row in his first over as a sign of what was to come.

In the next over, Jansen took the catch at backward point that dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and gave Harmer his first wicket. Harmer also got the next one, when Sai Sudharsan was caught at midwicket. Jansen felt that was key. "The spinners did a great job and then I was lucky to capitalise," he told the broadcasters.

Jansen had Dhruv Jurel caught on the pull in the 36th over and that set the tone for how he was going to bowl for the rest of the innings. "When I got my first wicket with the bouncer, we said 'okay cool, let's see how long this is going to work.'"

It worked for the rest of that spell as Rishabh Pant, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja were all out to the short ball sending Jansen on his way to pick up 6 for 48. Still, he didn't think this performance has exposed a particular weakness in India's batting. "Nitish Kumar Reddy. I've played with him at Sunrisers and I've seen him hit the short ball 50 rows back in IPL so I don't think it's a vulnerability thing. I just think it's the game situation," Jansen said.

He was similarly complimentary about both Jurel and Pant but explained that Test cricket is "just difficult," because "you have to absorb pressure and then you have to find a way and then you have to put pressure back on." That is something South Africa have become better at doing over the last two years and were best at on a day like today.

I called the family - my brother, sister, mum, dad, you name it - just to get all those feelings and everything out. Jansen needed a bit of help to recover from being dismissed for 93 in Guwahati

Now as for Jansen's claim about not bowling well in India before. It's worth noting that he had only played one red-ball game in the country before these Tests, in 2019 for a South African A side. He bowled 15 overs and took 2 for 59 . In ODIs, he has done reasonably well (17 wickets in 10 matches at 29.00), though the blow-out from South Africa's group stage World Cup match against India in 2023 when he took 1 for 94 in 9.4 overs is clearly still a sore point. In the IPL he has 36 wickets from 35 matches but concedes at 9.40 runs to the over. All told, Jansen has been on nine tours to India, including five IPLs, over the last six years and perhaps the value of experience is starting to show.

On this, his 10th trip, he has taken his first five-for in any format in the subcontinent to follow a career-best 93 with the bat. Still, he livid that a first red-ball century had eluded him. "I've never been in the 90s before in first-class cricket, never mind flipping Test cricket," Jansen said.

Was it nerves, with South Africa nine down at the time, that caused him to hang back in his crease to defend Kuldeep Yadav, whom he had attacked all day, and chop on? Maybe. Maybe not. "I was nervous when I had 20. Definitely nervous. And I was nervous in my 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s. I was nervous the whole way through," Jansen said.

South Africa's centurion, Senuran Muthusamy, told him to "just breathe" and "that helped massively," but the disappointment was writ large on Jansen's face when he was dismissed. He dealt with it when the team left the ground. "Yesterday, when we went to the hotel, I tried to switch off and blow some steam off. I called the family - my brother, sister, mum, dad, you name it - just to get all those feelings and everything out."

And to make sure he was focused for a big bowling shift. South Africa lost Rabada to injury at the start of the tour and went into this game with only two seamers in the XI. Jansen conceded that losing Rabada was big but "whether KG plays or doesn't play, I always try to think of myself as someone who can also break the game open for the team," he said.

"I just try to give my best every time I get the opportunity and try to put the team in a winning position. Not having KG there definitely adds a bit of responsibility and pressure on myself and Wessie [Wiaan Mulder]. Nonetheless, we know we have the bowlers, we know we have the players in the squad to help the team."

Those same bowlers will have the job of bowling India out again if South Africa are to win the Test. Jansen suspects it will fall to the three spinners, one of whom - Muthusamy - has not been required at all thus far as the surface deteriorates.