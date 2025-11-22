Matches (11)
Queensland vs Victoria, 13th Match at Brisbane, Sheffield Shield, Nov 22 2025 - Live Cricket Score

13th Match (D/N), Brisbane, November 22 - 25, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Queensland FlagQueensland
Victoria FlagVictoria
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
1
VictoriaVictoria
440031.74
2
QueenslandQueensland
411017.58
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match details
Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
Series
Season2025/26
Match days22,23,24,25 November 2025 - daynight (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

Rocchiccioli holds his nerve to clinch one-wicket thriller for Western Australia

The offspinner had claimed five wickets then forged the match-winning stand with No. 11 Cameron Gannon after a WA collapse

Is Head's form a worry? How the Australians have prepared for the Ashes

Marnus Labuschagne has churned out runs, Steven Smith looks primed and Scott Boland has been in the wickets

Green finds runs ahead of Ashes series as contest bursts wide open

The allrounder fell just short of a century but added eight more overs to his match tally

Bancroft, Green keep WA afloat against Queensland

Neser and Bartlett impress with the ball on a day when Abbott was withdrawn from the Ashes squad

Victoria storm to 300-run victory to stay unbeaten

Steven Smith again stood alone amid the wreckage of the NSW batting

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
VIC440031.74
QLD411217.58
WA412112.31
NSW412112.25
SOA412111.9
TAS41219.92
